A major WrestleMania angle likely for WWE NXT this week

WrestleMania 36 will arrive in 68 days and Charlotte Flair has not yet made a decision on who she will face. This could be a very interesting route for WrestleMania.

PW Insider reports that Charlotte Flair is scheduled to be in Orlando on Wednesday for this week’s NXT recording. This means there could be a big WrestleMania challenge this week on the USA network.

This would indicate that she will face Rhea Ripley for the NXT championship at Wrestlemania 36.

Brad Shepard reported last night before Raw that Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania opponent would not be who fans think it will be.

Maybe they’re planning a big surprise for Rhea Ripley this week on NXT. It would definitely be something fans don’t expect.

