A.J. Hinch comments on the sign-steals from Astros: five answers to important questions

Advertisement

A.J. Hinch has released a long mea culpa this week because he did not stop Astros players from stealing plates in 2017. The regret came from an interview with Tom Verducci from MLB Network that aired Friday night.

“Right is right and wrong is wrong, and we were wrong,” he said about the actions of him and the players.

Advertisement

Hinch repeatedly said he failed as a leader. “I still feel, and I will always feel responsible as the man in front,” he said.

MORE: Altuve, Bregman dance around questions about stealing characters

He confirmed that he was trying to transfer his opposition to the schedule by beating twice in Minute Maid Park monitors that players previously intercepted. The players would then pass the plates to batters in various ways, including by banging on a garbage can. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in his report on stealing signals that players told him they would have stopped if Hinch had instructed them directly.

“I should have had a more powerful interaction (with players) at the right time, which would have been good when I found out” that sign-stealing was taking place, said Hinch, who was suspended by Manfred for the 2020 season and then fired by Astros owner Jim Crane.

Hinch answered some important questions from Verducci about stealing signs. Here are his answers to five of those questions.

Hinch would not say that the Astros 2017 World Series championship was infected

“It’s a legitimate question and people will have to draw their own conclusions,” he said. He added that he hopes that the talent of the players will ultimately prove “that it wasn’t.”

“Unfortunately we opened that door as a group and we may never know,” Hinch added. “Unfortunately, nobody can really answer that question. I cannot determine what benefits (the Astros have been given) or … what would otherwise have happened, but we did it to ourselves.”

For the first time, A.J. Hinch speaks about the Astros study.

View Tom Verducci’s full sitdown with the former manager, Friday at 6:00 pm ET on MLB Tonight. pic.twitter.com/EBIRDmHGFJ

– MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) 6 February 2020

Hinch denied that the players whistled to relay the Yankees in the 2019 ALCS

“We were not,” Hinch said. “When I was on that stage (at Yankee Stadium and raised the charge), I’m going to defend this group of players, and that’s my job, and that’s how I felt. I didn’t like the line of questions. It was uncomfortable. I came out firmly. “

Hinch was less direct about whether Astros players wore buzzers in their jerseys last year

“We were investigated for three months and the commissioner’s office did as thorough an investigation as anyone could imagine. I know that (Manfred) mentioned the emails and the texts and messages, and I believe him,” Hinch said. MLB announced that it found no evidence that players wore buzzers.

Hinch regrets that whistleblower Mike Fiers thought he should go outside

“I wish I had an environment and culture that was better for him to come to me in real time, and I wish I could have done better to perhaps get the push I might need to get that push make better decisions about leadership, so I focus on that, “Hinch said. He did not address whether Fiers was right to make the arrangement known to the media; many players have criticized the actions of Fiers.

Hinch wants to make it again

“I think it is up to other people to decide if I am fit or not,” he said, “but I like to manage. I like players. I like the competition … central hubcap of that wheel making everything is running. “

.