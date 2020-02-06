A guide to looking smart on your Oscar viewing night

Advertisement

Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Review the nominees and their films before the Oscars on Sunday.

Whether you are a movie buff or not, we can all agree that the season of rewards is a lot to follow. To begin with, this is so. many. price discounts. It all starts with the Golden Globes, which lead to the SAGs, the Critics’s Choice Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards, all the Guild Awards, and finally ends with the Academy Awards. With each award ceremony, the analysis of all the snobs, surprises and shoo-ins comes. There is food for thought on box office success versus criticism. There is controversy over the lack of diversity. There are a lot of Twitter moments and memes.

There is a lot to analyze in the months leading up to the Oscars, but some key information tends to get through all the noise. This year, for example, even if you did not pay attention, there is a good chance that you will know the following: 1) The South Korean film Parasite has a good chance of winning the biggest prize in the evening, the best movie. 2) Brad Pitt has a knack for memorable acceptance speeches. 3) Again, there are very few films directed by women and directed by women outside the categories of actors. 4) JLo was snubbed.

Now, that’s not enough to keep up with all the chatter during the Oscar viewing evening that you have to attend this weekend. So here’s a pro tip. During the awards season, the Hollywood Reporter, Variety and The New York Times each begin rolling out their annual video series on the year’s biggest award nominees. From roundtables with stars to directors decomposing crucial scenes from their critically acclaimed films, the videos offer a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most talked about films of the year. Give some of them a watch before Sunday. It may not be enough to win you the Oscar hen, but at least you will be informed enough to drop little anecdotes or factoids here and there during the evening.

One of the most anticipated award series, the THR roundtables invite the most lively actors, directors, writers and producers of the year to sit around a table with their peers and discuss their craft, of their inspirations and their struggles. This year, the actresses’ round table presents Jennifer Lopez, Laura Dern, Awkwafina, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson and Renée Zellweger talking about everything from impostor syndrome to typography, working with directors to see how #MeToo has improved the lives of women in Hollywood. Watch their conversation so you can say things like “Did you know that Noah Baumbach (who directed Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson in Marriage Story) doesn’t let her actors change a single word of the script?” At the party later.

Inspired by the Interview game book, in which celebrities and artists interview each other, the Variety video series places two actors in a room for a one-on-one freewheeling conversation. This year, listen to Jennifer Lopez chatting with Robert Pattinson about taking risks as an artist, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson discussing the merits of superhero films versus author-directed “cinema”, and Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler mainly exchanging compliments for an hour. Fun fact: The director of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, did not tell Brad Pitt until just before the start of filming, the end of the film would imply that his character stumbles on acid.

In Anatomy of a Scene, the directors tell a scene from one of their films, breaking down what influenced them to build the scene as they did. Greta Gerwig, who wrote and directed Little Women, dissects the scene in which the characters of Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet, Jo and Laurie, dance wildly with each other on the porch outside an official party. “I wanted everything to be very bright and beautiful,” says Gerwig of the scene. “And we turned with a certain filter to give it that certain feeling and it has that warmth.” The series also sees Bong Joon Ho talking about Parasite, Marielle Heller telling a scene from A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Jay Roach offering a take a look at the making of Bombshell.

And if you’re a fan of dropping little-known facts in informal conversation, the BBC has a summary of 17 “original facts” about this year’s Oscars that deserve a quick read. For example, if Cynthia Erivo wins the Best Actress award for her role as Harriet Tubman in Harriet, she would become the youngest person to ever win an EGOT. (She already won a Tony, a Grammy and a Daytime Emmy for her work in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple.) Another fun fact: it is the first time that a real couple has competed for the prize for the best movie. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who recently welcomed their first child together, both have films in the running this year: Little Women and Marriage Story, respectively.

