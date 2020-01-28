A guide by Robert Altman in Five Films

Advertisement

Middle-aged hipster. Poohbah of independent film. Dirty old man. Sonuvabitch Snarky. Cinema legend of the 70s and beyond. Artist with a thorny level of impatience for silver men. Sweet old man from Missouri. What is your Altman?

Fifty years ago, Robert Altman made his first commercial appearance with the announced MASH anti-war blitz. All punches and pieces and bobs were firmly on the attention. The camera persistent, almost unwashed. The propensity to populate a film with tons of actors, leaving them time. A game of structure and atmosphere. Political, social antipathy and sense of place and period. Not to mention tons of intelligent dialogue and a distinctly callous vision of the world.

MASH was arguably the breaking point of Altman as a director (and pretty much after languishing on television until his forties), and from there he couldn’t be stopped. Hit after the flop after a damn strange thing after a real masterpiece later, Robert Altman’s films endure as benchmarks of the American vernacular. He was a deeply idiosyncratic and absorbing art painter, brushed in his own laid-back style of cinematic watercolor. In simpler terms, he may have been Dickens in the pot.

As the 50th follow-up to MASH and a celebration of enduring filmography, Consequence of Sound has today distilled Altman’s long career in a precision amphitheater of a man’s absolute best work. I laugh; we went ahead and developed a fun, groovy start-up list with plenty of room for side adventures. Because Robert Altman. Because it doesn’t worry me.

–Blake Goble

Senior Writer

