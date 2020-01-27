A graphic novel writes history as the first JOHN NEWBERY MEDAL winner

Advertisement

Credit: American Library Association

Credit: Jerry Craft (HarperCollins)

Jerry Craft’s New kid The graphic novel won the prestigious John Newbery Medal for the Most Outstanding Contribution to Children’s Literature in 2020. It is the first time that a comic book has won this honor. This distinction was revealed as part of a larger Youth Media Awards ceremony at the American Library Association’s mid-winter meeting.

Since 1922, the Newberry Medal has been awarded annually by the Association for Library Service to Children (a division of the American Library Association) for “the most distinguished contribution to American children’s literature.” It owes its name to the 18th century.

New kid also won the Coretta Scott King (author) book award at the same ceremony, honoring African American authors / illustrations for “exceptional books for children and young adults”.

In October, Craft’s New kid also won the Kirkus Prize.

