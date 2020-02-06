A Florida soldier stopped to help a driver with a broken car. The man killed him

Advertisement

An experienced Florida soldier was fatally shot on Interstate 95 when he drove past to help a disabled vehicle, the police said.

A police officer from another jurisdiction who was not on duty witnessed the shootout and killed the suspect, said Colonel Gene Spalding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The highway was shut down for several hours on Wednesday as investigators processed the scene that occurred on the shoulder of the northern lane, about 6 miles west of Palm City.

Soldier Josh Bullock, who had worked on the highway patrol for 19 years, saw what he thought to be someone with car problems at around 10:15 a.m. He stopped to help, “Spalding told reporters.

“A Riviera Beach police officer who went by betrothed the suspect and killed him,” he said.

The Rivera Beach officer was not injured, he said.

“Our soldiers worked closely with (Bullock). You are upset. You are very upset, “said Spalding.” It’s like losing a family member. “

The Highway Patrol Director could not reveal if the suspect who was not identified was alone, but said he did not expect to look for more perpetrators. That could change, he said.

Gunshots sound as the fireman tries to help

Aerial photos showed dozens of police and first aid vehicles parked on the highway and on the shoulder when the investigators were working. A white sheet lay on the floor by the open door of a soldier’s car. About five or six lengths of the car in front of the cruiser there was a body in the grass.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue spokesman DaWayne Watson was driving home when he passed the scene and stopped to help, he told CNN partner WPTV.

“I just saw the soldier and he was down,” he told the station. “I’ve seen people in a chaotic state of mind. Everyone was on their cell phones. A lady held her head like, ‘Oh, my god. I can not believe that. “… I knew there was more to this call than to an average broken car.”

He turned and when he approached the scene, Watson saw a policeman on the floor, he said. He took the medical equipment out of his vehicle, but heard more shots before he could give first aid, he told WPTV.

“I just grabbed a couple of people’s hands and tried to get them to safety,” said Watson when the shots stopped and he returned to Bullock.

His instinct was to get Bullock to safety, but he quickly found Bullock was dead, he said.

“A tragic, tragic loss”

The 42-year-old Bullock served in the U.S. Air Force before joining the highway patrol. He graduated from the Florida Highway Patrol Training Academy in 2001 and worked his entire career at Troop L in Fort Pierce.

As a soldier, he served as a training officer supervising other lawyers, and his colleagues considered him a leader, Spalding said. He was “just a great guy,” he said.

“Josh was one of those soldiers who went out every day to do his job quietly, professionally, and with the greatest dedication, and it’s a tragic, tragic loss,” said the Colonel. “It will take a long time for the Florida Highway Patrol to heal.”

Dozens of police cruisers, motorcycles, and other emergency vehicles escorted the ambulance carrying Bullock to a medical examination office in Fort Pierce. Three police officers greeted the ambulance on the sidewalk.

Bullock is the 49th soldier to have died since the Florida Highway Patrol was founded in 1939, Spalding said.

“People don’t know if you’re approaching a car, even a disabled vehicle, or a car at a traffic stop. You’re not just worrying about what’s in that car and the danger ahead,” he said. “They’re also worried about the £ 80,000 tractor unit rolling along the freeway behind you. Your attention is divided. You have to be very, very careful, very careful, and it’s dangerous work.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will lead the investigation with the support of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

