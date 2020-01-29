Advertisement

Salman Khan is arguably the most unpredictable actor in Bollywood, and the whole nation knows about his mood swings. When he is in a happy mood, he likes to click on pictures with his fans. On a bad day, however, this is not a good idea. And if you try to click on it without their permission, you could run into some problems.

This is exactly what happened recently when a fan tried to click him without his permission at Goa Airport, where Khan arrived to shoot Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. When he tried to take a selfie with the actor, he took his cell phone with him because he wasn’t in a good mood.

Social media users are divided, but many of them have supported Khan. One should not click on pictures without permission. Here is the video and decide which side you are on:

When Khan returns to Radhe, he shoots for the greatest high point in his career. makes the highest in Bollywood, The film also plays key roles in Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani. Radhe will meet Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advanis Laxmmi Bomb at the box office on May 22, 2020.

