A dry and seasonal Saturday, more snow on the way on Sunday

Advertisement

The temperatures will rise above average at the beginning of our weekend thanks to the southwest wind and some sunshine. Today’s highs hit the 1940s-1950s in eastern Colorado and in the greater Denver area. Meanwhile, the risk of avalanches in the mountains remains high throughout the day. The maximum temperatures are between 20 and 30 years. We will deal with windy conditions nationwide, but especially in the highlands, where gusts of up to 80 km / h are possible.

Another cold front will blow through the state tonight, bringing another explosion of cooler air and snow chances. Snow begins in the mountains late Saturday night and moves into the Denver subway and Corridor I-25 until Sunday morning. On Sunday there will be occasional snow showers throughout the day, another 0-3 ″ are possible. In the mountains another 8-12 “will be possible by the end of the weekend. The eastern plains remain mostly dry with this cold front and are mainly due to strong gusts of wind and a drop in temperature. Highs are in on Sunday for most of the state stay in the 20s.

As we go into the upcoming work week, snow showers can be expected over the mountains until Friday.

Advertisement

In the eastern half of the state, snow showers dry up on Monday morning. Temperatures drop to teenage and single-digit numbers on Monday morning. On Monday we experience a mixture of sun and clouds on the front range with daily highs in the 1930s. Some scattered snow showers will be possible Monday evening to Tuesday morning with a weak passage system.

Tuesday is again a dry day with a mix of sun, clouds and highs in the mid 30’s. Our active weather pattern continues on Wednesday as our next shot of some snow will be possible. It is too early to determine certain totals, but the highs persist in the 20-30 year olds.

Thursday and Friday are drier days with highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Activate the interactive Colorado radar and zoom in on your position. You can check the radar at any time with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified by WeatheRate as Colorado’s most accurate forecast.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and if the conditions are bad, we’ll send out the Weather Beast.

Alert me

,