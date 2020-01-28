A dramatic wreck video of Kobe Bryant's crash is released

Advertisement

Federal investigators released a dramatic video Tuesday that shows the scene in which Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed into a hill in Calabasas, killing the NBA, his daughter, and seven others.

The National Transportation Safety Board video shows the charred wreck of the helicopter that broke apart on Sunday morning when it crashed. Much of the remains of the helicopter were burned beyond recognition. But a wheel and parts of the fuselage don’t seem to have been burned.

The video was released when the NTSB tried to determine the cause of the crash. This task is expected to take months.

NTSB investigators said on Monday that the pilot quickly rose to avoid a layer of cloud just before the crash.

Jennifer Homendy said the pilot who flew from Orange County to Ventura County requested special visual flight rules that allow pilots to fly below 1,000 feet. A layer of sea had settled in the region on Sunday morning, and some areas were covered with fog.

Homendy said it was unclear why the helicopter crashed into the slope. The rubble of the crash was spread over 600 feet, she said.

“It was a pretty devastating accident scene,” she added. “There is an impact area on one of the hills, and a piece of the tail is down the hill on the left side of the hill. The hull is on the other side of the hill. Then the main rotor is about a hundred meters behind. The debris field is approximately 500 to 600 feet in size. “

The rented helicopter left John Wayne Airport on Sunday morning when Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and six other passengers boarded a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks.

Half an hour later they flew over thick clouds in the San Fernando Valley. The pilot was concerned enough to ask the air traffic controllers to keep an overview. As he approached the Calabasas hills at 200 km / h, the tower glared at him and told him it was too low to be seen on the radar.

The pilot began to climb and rose to 765 feet in 36 seconds to clear the nearby hills.

But the Sikorsky S-76B suddenly turned off course and dropped quickly. The twin-engine aircraft sank 325 feet in 14 seconds and reached 176 miles an hour before losing contact with air traffic control.

