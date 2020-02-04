A deepfake method that was developed to transmit voice recordings to other people

Advertisement

Deepfake know-how with enormous potential that can be used for any good and dangerous method will be further developed. Researchers have now developed a brand new technique that can be manipulated by language.

The technological improvement that most affects politicians or standard names was undoubtedly the deeply bogus know-how that came here with synthetic intelligence. Deepfake know-how allows the faces of local people to be transferred to completely different photos, and sounds are currently being transferred efficiently to films.

Nanyang Technological College from Singapore, Nationwide Laboratory from China and SenseTime, a software company for synthetic intelligence; He developed a method by which deepfake films can be created from audio sources. The strategy works as follows; Synthetic intelligence captures one person’s speech and the video of another person or the identical person, and a reasonable image is then created that contains the statements of the owner of the speech.

Implementation of tactics:

In accordance with printed research, researchers; First, they created a three-dimensional face figure on each body of the target video to reveal facial expressions, public relations, and geometry. The researchers then drew your two-dimensional boundaries of the face, the place where they particularly focused on mouth actions. This disabled the algorithm that should be applied to the entire scene.

The researchers later created a 3-D synthetic intelligence community to match lip actions, expressing that they have been able to achieve extremely realistic results. In a survey of 100 people, 55% of the films created were described as current.

Another important function of this analysis is that it is a learnable, audio-based video enhancement technique. The “Bulletin of the Atomic Scientist”, in which the end of the world clock runs, mentioned that deepfake brought mankind one step closer to the apocalypse. The researchers have also recognized that they are aware of the potential of such know-how in defective weapons and, as a result, support all protective measures that can be taken.