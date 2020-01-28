A deal for dreamers: the Koch coalition believes it is possible

Advertisement

Indian Wells, California – There is no way for a democratic house and republican senate to pass laws regulating the future of dreamers before election day. Or is there?

“Dreamer” is the common name for undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country as children and who benefited from the Obama-era “Deferred Action for the Arrival of Children” (DACA) program to help them avoid deportation.

The leaders of Stand Together – the coalition of political and charitable organizations founded by billionaire Charles Koch – strangely seem optimistic; Other observers on the immigration issue may even think that an agreement could be naive or crazy this year.

Brian Hooks, president of the Charles Koch Foundation, is convinced that there is a non-partisan majority on Capitol Hill with which Dreamers can be given permanent legal status. His team has spoken to more than 200 convention bureaus. He summarizes the mood in Congress so that there are many legislators who “want to find a solution but are afraid of the extremes”.

Jorge Lima, senior vice president of politics at Americans for Prosperity, complains that the two loudest voices in the immigration debate are those that push for ideas that the vast majority would never accept.

“On the one hand, there are calls to abolish the laws and federal agencies that are supposed to keep dangerous people out of our country,” Lima told participants at the Stand Together winter meeting in Indian Wells last Saturday. “And on the other hand, you see demands for massive cuts in legal immigration and closings at the border. They say it means giving the Americans chances, even if the evidence says otherwise. “

Hooks and Lima’s claim is that there is a reasonable majority in the middle who can get Congress to act if they simply share their views with the legislature.

“Over 75 percent of Americans believe immigration is good – it’s a record high!” Said Lima. “The problem is that many of them don’t know at the moment. And they’re reluctant to stand up for what they believe in.”

Indeed, there are two main factors, a few ticking clocks, that could make Congress seek a deal before the elections. Sometime next year, the United States Supreme Court will rule on whether the Trump administration acted properly when it ended the program for the deferred child arrival program launched by President Barack Obama in 2012. DACA allowed illegal immigrants who were brought to the United States as children to receive a renewable two-year work permit and exemption from deportation. The Trump administration argued that Obama’s creation of the program was unconstitutional and tried to cancel the program. Defenders of the DACA program filed a lawsuit and argued that even if the Trump administration had the authority to withdraw the program and offers, the manner in which the decision was made would violate the Administrative Procedures Act, which it issued to the judges allows an agency’s decision to be overridden if it is “arbitrary,” moody, misuse of powers, or otherwise inconsistent with the law. “

Neither of the two results at the Supreme Court would mean much security for the dreamers. The court could uphold the decision that the Trump administration ‘s decision was arbitrary, capricious and / or misuse of powers and effectively instruct the administration to return to the drawing board and begin the process of ending the policy with a better justification do pretty sure. (There is another question as to how quickly this new replacement and rationale could take effect.) Or the court could overrule the lower courts’ decisions and agree with the administration’s reasoning, effectively ending the DACA program.

The other big gamble for the program is the 2020 presidential election. Perhaps a Democrat will beat Trump in 2020 and quickly reinstate DACA after he is sworn in. Or maybe Trump wins the re-election and ensures that the program will be reinstated on his terms, if it is reinstated at all.

This means that members of Congress who seek to protect dreamers may want to reach an agreement to restore the DACA program now, and make concessions to the administration on border security funding or other priorities. Trump may want another set of achievements – an agreement on the dreamers and another milestone for the border fence – for the 2020 general election. The network is fine with a “safer border” as part of a deal on the dreamers, mentioning the polls, according to which the majority of Americans also want this as an element of immigration policy.

Last autumn, Stand Together, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the LIBRE Institute launched their “Common Ground” campaign and an interactive exhibition to strengthen the basis for laws that solve the problem of dreamers. Presentation of contributions by dreamers and immigrants , Behind a row of doors are door-size video screens that illustrate part of the argument. One is that every president from Reagan to Obama announces the value of immigrants to the United States and the importance of enforcing immigration laws. Another tells the story of a dreamer from Mexico who joined the U.S. Marine Corps, fought and died during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and received the Navy Cross, an example of the approximately half a million immigrant veterans. Another notes that half of the companies that make up the Fortune 500 were founded by immigrants or immigrant children.

After the exhibition debuted in Miami and was shown in Nashville last year, it is intended to serve events such as the SXSW in Austin and this year’s democratic and republican conventions in Milwaukee and Charlotte as well as Denver, Charleston, USA. New York City and Oklahoma City.

“We welcome everyone who makes a contribution and keep everyone who makes a contribution away,” Hooks described to the participants in the organization’s winter meeting the preferred philosophy of the immigration network. If he and his well-funded network of grassroots organizations find their way, the country will take another step towards this standard by the end of the year.

