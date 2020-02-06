Advertisement

Lil Wayne was wearing the following things as a musical guest at The Tonight Show last night: a red beret with protruding spikes, a huge fur coat with a kind of skatepunk logo on the back, huge black sunglasses, and what seemed like a white checkered dress , He was wearing this dress – and it really is a dress, not just a long t-shirt or whatever – over jeans and sneakers. His fear is now blonde. He has more tattoos on his face. He looks crazy. Frankly, Lil Wayne’s running style is now quirkier than the robot costume he wore at The Masked Singer earlier this week.

Wayne, of course, just released the new album Funeral, which Wayne – at least in his best moments – leads back to the absurdity that he perfected in his mixtape era. On Fallon, Wayne played the funeral lament “Dreams,” a song in which Wayne imagines what his life would have been like if he hadn’t managed to rap celebrity, and meditates on his own drug use. It’s not a better funeral song, but Wayne is so strange and fascinating that it’s worth watching.

Wayne did the song with Fallon’s house band “The Roots”, which is why I mostly wished we had heard what Wayne and The Roots did together in 2005. He also had finger snapping singers. It’s quite a spectacle. Check it out below.

The funeral is now at Young Money.