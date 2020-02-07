A Chinese doctor's death stirs up anger and calls for change

Advertisement

BEIJING, China – The death of a whistleblowing doctor whose early warnings of China’s new outbreak of the coronavirus has been suppressed by the police has sparked a wave of anger at how the government has dealt with the crisis – and bold demands for more freedom.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist, was one of a group of people who triggered the virus alert at the end of December just to be reprimanded and censored by the authorities in central Hubei province.

After Li’s death was confirmed early Friday, February 7, the 34-year-old was hailed as a hero on social media, and officials were slandered for leading the epidemic spiral into a national health crisis rather than toward the doctor Listen.

But many also took the opportunity to demand more freedom in the country ruled by the Communist Party. The hashtags “I want freedom of speech” and “We demand freedom of speech” appeared on Twitter, much like Weibo, before they were censored.

“The Chinese are only allowed one type of freedom, and that is the freedom that the country and the Communist Party grant,” commented one Weibo user.

“But of course it is we who should rule the laws of this country.”

Local authorities in Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the crisis, have been subject to less uncensored criticism in recent weeks for downplaying the scale of the outbreak.

While the World Health Organization and some experts have praised China for saying it has taken decisive steps to contain the virus, critics have said that early action by the local government has wasted valuable time.

Hubei and Wuhan officials held important political meetings in the first weeks of January. The number of fatalities and the number of cases only increased afterwards and rose from a death on January 11 to more than 630, barely four weeks later.

Li, who was diagnosed with the virus on February 1, said in a Weibo post at the end of January that the local police had forced him to sign a statement that he would not take any further “illegal acts” ,

He said the police called him after seeing test results from some patients pointing to SARS, and decided to use a group chat to remind his colleagues to take stronger precautions.

After the Wuhan Central Hospital in Weibo confirmed early Friday that Li had joined the growing number of victims, the mourners left hundreds of thousands of eulogies.

“Everything in the world can be suppressed except grief,” said a blogger on the Chinese website Baidu.

‘Strong emotions’

Public mourning seems to have hit the Chinese government’s generally strictly controlled propaganda machine on the hind foot.

State television broadcaster CCTV and the Global Times newspaper reported on his death in Weibo late Thursday, February 6. However, your reports were deleted shortly after the 12 million hit message became the top search term on the platform.

The hospital later issued a statement saying Li was on emergency treatment before confirming his death on Friday early.

Dali Yang, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, said the authorities had probably ordered the delay to show that efforts are being made to save the doctor “because there is such an outburst of emotion and they have a sense of hope want to give “.

“There has clearly been a national effort to channel these very strong emotions across the country,” Yang told Agence France-Presse.

But the government also doesn’t want to “let it get out of control” and instead steer the grief in the direction the leadership wants it, he said.

The party wants to show that only under their leadership can the country overcome the crisis, he said.

President Xi Jinping described the fight against the virus as a “people’s war,” while China’s ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, on Friday described Li’s work as part of “our joint efforts against the virus.”

In the past few weeks, censors have allowed Weibo users to criticize Hubei officials – a move that paid attention to them instead of the central government.

China’s anti-graft agency said on Friday that it would send investigators to Wuhan to investigate “issues” related to Li.

After Li’s death, criticism went far beyond anger at local officials. The users questioned the nature of the communist state itself.

“Do not worry”

Some Weibo users used historical references, pointing out that Wuhan was the birthplace of the 1911 revolution that ended thousands of years of imperial rule in China.

“The Qing Dynasty has been dead for 100 years. How can there still be such bloody tragedies?” wrote a user.

By Friday morning, several hashtags related to freedom of expression and Li’s death had been removed from Weibo’s search results.

“If you delete it, post it again. I am against the criminalization of language,” wrote one Weibo user in a post that has been shared a thousand times.

In one of his last Weibo posts, Li from the intensive care unit wrote that he had difficulty moving and breathing.

“When I see all the support and encouragement from my online friends, my mood has relaxed,” said Li.

“Please don’t worry, I will actively work with the treatment and fight to be released soon!” – Rappler.com