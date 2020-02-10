A Chinese citizen journalist reporting the outbreak of the corona virus is missing

Advertisement

February 10, 2020

Chinese citizen journalist Chen Qiushi has been out of reach for more than 20 hours. (Screengrab / YouTube)

In recent weeks, Chinese citizen journalists Chen Qiushi and Fang Bin have served as eyes and ears to the world at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan City. When they were broadcast on their cell phones, they got an insight into the bad circumstances. Many of these videos were posted on Twitter and reposted on YouTube.

Now one of them is missing.

Chen has been out of reach for more than 20 hours. Fang, who had been silent until a video in the evening, was previously briefly arrested by the authorities for his corpse video in a hospital. When he filmed the dramatic moment when people in Hazmat suits broke his door to quarantine him, it triggered hundreds of comments asking the authorities to release him.

It’s no coincidence that their posts on American platforms went viral. China’s Internet watchdog has stepped up its surveillance efforts and announced on Wednesday that it will be “targeting” the largest social media platforms, including Weibo, Tencent’s WeChat, and ByteDance’s Douyin. The regulator has already frozen a number of social media accounts and then stepped up online scrubbing to quell a wave of confused outrage at the death of the doctor who first raised red flags about the disease.

In this environment, US-based Twitter has emerged as a target for locals looking for information about the spread of the virus. It’s officially prohibited in the country, but many people use the Great Firewall and access the platform through virtual private networks.

“There’s a lot more going on on Twitter than on Weibo and WeChat,” said Maya Wang, a senior Chinese researcher at Human Rights Watch. Since President Xi Jinping came to power, there has been a Chinese community on Jack Dorsey’s short message platform, she added, but the recent crackdown has weakened this social circle.

Chen, who is most visible among the many residents who document the human disaster around him, has become the focal point for facts about the epidemic for many supporters. Wuhan residents shot some of the scariest videos during the outbreak, including pictures of untreated corpses, dissatisfaction among quarantined patients in hospitals, and police officers knocking on doors to enforce the censorship. Bloomberg News has not independently verified the authenticity of these videos.

Twitter became the last line of defense for people who gathered information and recorded the trauma that thousands of families experienced.

“After the regime briefly opened the lid to give the press and social media some freedom,” Wang said of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, “it is now regaining control over social media for fear that it will could lead to further panic. “

Since this week, numerous WeChat users have complained that they have been banned from their personal accounts after people in their chat groups discussed issues related to the virus outbreak. This means that access to all saved social contacts and the money in the WeChat wallets will be lost. Many others have monitored themselves and reminded friends in their chat groups not to share information about the corona virus.

Chen has not been in contact for a long time. His friends posted a message on his Twitter account that he has been unavailable since 7 p.m. Local time on Thursday. In an SMS interview, Bloomberg News recently asked Chen if he was concerned about his safety, as he was one of the few to report the situation at the front.

His answer hasn’t come back yet.

