You wouldn’t know that Alexander Fridman is the child of Russia’s eleventh richest person. He rents a two-room apartment on the outskirts of Moscow for $ 500 a month and takes the subway to work.

“I eat, live, sleep, and dress everything I deserve,” said 19-year-old Fridman, whose father, Mikhail Fridman, has a $ 13.7 billion fortune according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

The junior Fridman returned to Moscow near London after graduating from high school last year. Five months ago, he founded SF Development, a distributor with five employees and sales of $ 405,000. Another shop sells shisha products at Moscow restaurants. And then there’s BloggerPass, an online marketing company that will make its debut next month.

While he goes freelance without his father’s interference, Alexander certainly benefits from his connections. In addition to other customers, SF Development also sells products to his father’s retail stores. Fridman doesn’t see it that way and says managers don’t put goods on the shelves just because he’s the owner’s son.

This privileged form of entrepreneurship still stands out in a country where business titans often employ their children to teach them the nuances of doing business in Russia. Olga Rashnikova, 42, the daughter of steel magnate Victor Rashnikov, is a board member of his Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works PJSC. Andrey A. Guryev, 37, is the CEO of Phosagro, a fertilizer manufacturer founded by his father, Andrey G. Guryev.

Changing hands

Then there are those who have already transferred assets to their heirs. Last year, 54-year-old steel magnate Alexey Mordashov handed over $ 1.7 billion of his inventory to sons Kirill and Nikita. Vladimir Evtushenkov [71] transferred his son Felix a 5% stake in the listed Sistema PJSC. 63-year-old billionaire Leonid Fedun handed over $ 1.4 billion of his stake in Lukoil PJSC to his children Anton and Ekaterina.

Worldwide, the ultra-rich are preparing for the greatest wealth transfer in history. Russia is characterized by the fact that the legal framework conditions of the country only little support those who want to pass on their assets. Instead, the business environment depends on informal agreements and guarantees.

“My father told me that business and politics are closely intertwined in our country,” said Alexander, adding that his father always told him that he planned to use his wealth for charity. “I lived with the understanding that I would not inherit any fortune.”

Mikhail Fridman is one of the founders of the Alfa Group, which he founded in the final days of communism with two college classmates, German Khan and Alexey Kuzmichev.

The investment company is now invested in Alfa Bank, Russia’s fifth largest lender, and X5, the country’s largest food retailer. In 2013, he co-founded LetterOne to invest the $ 14 billion his company generated from selling his oil company with BP to Krnem controlled Rosneft PJSC.

Fridman is also known as one of the toughest businessmen in Russia.

“We run our business aggressively but fairly,” answered Alexander Fridman when asked what lessons he had learned from his father. “My father always said to me: ‘I have partners in every project. You should be able to share. “

The younger Fridman planned to go to New York University’s Stern School of Business in September, but decided to take a year off. Now he is considering whether to completely do without NYU in order to devote himself entirely to his company.

“I have friends who graduated from Yale and are 23 years old. They earn $ 80,000 to $ 100,000 when they work 16 hours a day,” he said.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

