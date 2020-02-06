A 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fortuna, California.

Advertisement

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported at 12:20 a.m. Thursday, 21 miles from Fortuna, California, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 32 miles from Eureka, 38 miles from Arcata, 44 miles from McKinleyville and 99 miles from Ukiah.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur annually in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.9 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Remember to report what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you haven’t felt this little earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Prepare yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and creating your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the last earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the message before it was posted. If you want to learn more about the system, check out our list of frequently asked questions.