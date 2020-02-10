Advertisement

TEXAS – After no major snowfalls in a city in western Texas for more than four years, nearly 20 cm of snow fell last week. It was a rare and unexpected sight for many, but a 2 year old named Madelyn was ready and knew exactly what to do.

With her Elsa dress, crown and gloves, she stepped into the snow for the first time in her life and replayed her favorite scene from the film “Frozen”.

The video of Madelyn dancing and singing “Let it Go” was uploaded to Facebook by her mother Kristi Michele.

She wanted the video to be viewed only by friends and family. But Madelyn’s cuteness could not be included and the video has since received more than 42 million views. It was even seen by Elsa herself, voice actress Idina Menzel, who wrote “Yes, Madelyn!” While sharing the video on her Facebook page.

Since “Frozen 2” came out last year, according to Michele, “Frozen” has been obsessed with everything.

“We literally watch” Frozen “every day,” Michele told CNN. “If we don’t hear it in the car or at home, she even yells at Google Home to play” frozen “music. So it’s” frozen “for us.”

Madelyn received the Elsa costume for Christmas and gave spontaneous appearances in the living room at every opportunity.

The snowfall on Wednesday gave Madelyn the perfect backdrop to play her favorite scene with real snow. The first thing she grabbed was not her snowshoes, but her Elsa costume.

“She refused to let me put her jacket on because it would mess up her dress,” Michele said. “So I put on some tights and boots for her and she went out and I just pushed the plate and she just did her thing. It was perfect.”

The snow lasted only a few days, but Madelyn was convinced that Elsa was the magical moment.

“She told me Elsa snowed it,” Michele said.

The response to the video, which was shared more than a million times, was shocking, said Michele.

“I’ve had so many great reactions and so many stories about how it touched her life,” said Michele. “So I just love that she makes so many faces smile.”

