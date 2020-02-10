Advertisement

HONG KONG, China – Nine members of a Hong Kong family are infected with the new corona virus after a meal in a hotpot, the authorities said late Sunday, February 9.

The virus was initially confirmed in a 24-year-old man and his grandmother (91). Hong Kong’s health protection center later reported that the husband’s father, mother, two aunts and three cousins ​​were also infected. (READ: Novel Corona Virus Deaths Exceed 900)

Officials said the family was involved in a gathering of 19 people who shared the hot food on the moon’s New Year’s Day in late January.

A hotpot – also known as a steamship – is a bubbling brew kettle that is shared and to which guests add ingredients.

The new corona virus, which was first found in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last December, infected almost 37,200 people on the mainland and at least 36 in Hong Kong.

More than 800 people have died on the mainland and one death has been reported in Hong Kong.

The semi-autonomous city started on Saturday February 8th with a 14-day quarantine for all people arriving from mainland China to curb the spread of the virus.

The city’s health minister said on Sunday that around 470 people have been ordered to stay at home, in hotel rooms, or in a government quarantine camp since the directive came into force. – Rappler.com