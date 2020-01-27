Advertisement

The makers of 83 released the film’s first look at a great event in Chennai that all the actors and crew attended. The poster was launched in the greatest way possible, with the team pulling down a giant banner to reveal the poster. The creators went on social media and shared a video of the poster unveiling with the caption.

They wrote: A great start for the biggest win! Feel the cold moment again with the first poster start of 83 looks.

Have a look here:

January 27, 2020

January 27, 2020

In order to build up the hype for the first look unveiling, the makers revealed individual character posters of Kapils Devils from the film. The makers of 83 shared the first look posters by Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson together with Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

The team also shared a 1983 Real vs Reel photo of Kapils Devils. 83 is a sports drama that traces the events of India’s historic victory at the 1983 World Cup.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is touted as the greatest sports film of all time. The film is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. Film 83 is scheduled for release on April 10, 2020.

