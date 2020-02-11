Advertisement

Prior to the release of 83 trailers, it is reported that seasoned actress Neena Gupta will play the role of Kapil Dev’s mother in the upcoming film along with Ranveer Singh. The actress recently announced that she shot all of her parts in one day. She said that her role was small but good, so she agreed.

Neena Gupta prepared for the role by meeting Kapil Dev’s family and building the momentum that his mother had with the whole family. She revealed that Kapil’s daughter Amiya was present on the set when she went for the shoot. Neena asked her about her grandmother and the dynamism she had with everyone. She revealed that she understood from Kapil’s mother that she was a strong-willed woman with a dominant personality. And Neena used that.

’83 directed by Kabir Khan will be released on April 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta is looking forward to the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on February 21, 2020.

