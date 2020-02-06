8 quick questions with Next in Fashion's Tan France

Advertisement

And yes, it is 100% as charming as you think.

Last night, the style ensemble gathered in New York for an intimate cocktail party to celebrate the winner of the new Netflix fashion show, Next in Fashion. Note: if you don’t want spoilers, stop reading now and come back when you’re done!

In the dancefloor festivities and demonstrations of true friendship between most of the 18 candidates, we caught host Tan France for a series of quick questions based on each of the episode’s topics. Here’s what he had to say about Alexa Chung, the double denim and the two items he’ll never wear.

1. Favorite red carpet look?

I know that. It was Cate Blanchett, she was at Givenchy. It was at the Oscars, I think in 2011. It is this lilac and chartreuse color. Magnificent.

2. An impression you would never wear?

I never never say when it comes to fashion other than crocs or flip flops.

3. The favorite costume you have ever worn?

It was an Indian version of what we have as a costume, it’s called a sherwani costume. I wore it to the Emmy Primetime. It was personalized and I have never felt so beautiful. It’s so rare that I don’t consciously want to feel it in a certain way, all I wear is a conscious effort. That one made me just feel magical.

4. In the lingerie episode, extended size models were presented. Why was it important to you that all sizes be featured on the show?

I think that if you don’t plan to have extended size ranges in a fashion show or in reality, you are withdrawing from the fashion game, first and foremost, but also what is expected from our culture. We are coming to a place where we expect more diversity and I love it. I’m not surprised Netflix insisted on this, I wouldn’t expect anything else. I would not be part of a show that was not as diverse as possible.

5. What is a song you listen to when you need a rock’n’roll attitude?

I don’t listen to rock’n’roll but it’s always Beyoncé. Right now it’s freedom, it’s been doing this for a while. Or training, or who runs the world? and I change it to gays.

6. Activewear for all occasions – yes or no?

No, I’m fine with sportswear but I don’t need to see it all day everyday.

7. Thoughts on double denim, also affectionately known as the Canadian tuxedo?

LOVE. I love this. There is a scene where Alexa and I wear it at the start of the denim episode and we wore [the outfits] like a joke, but we both got into it and we were like, ‘I would wear this. ” I wore mine since!

8. And finally, agreement or agreement?

Agreement! I know they say it’s not used as much anymore – that’s where I come from! It is always grammatically correct. Then when the show aired, Alexa said, “I feel so bad that I corrected you when you were right.” Alexa and I have a great relationship and she said, “It’s nice to watch how you react because it would be so easy for you to just say, “No, I’m right.” But you just smiled and let me do it. “This is how we work, we always support each other. I LOVE it.

We can really say that there is also a real friendship between you two.

I love it. We only met once before the show at a party by accident. Well, she thought accidentally, but I went because I found out she was going to be there. In a heartbeat, I knew I was going to love it. I have been a fan of her for years. She was one of my fans – as soon as I walked in, she screamed very loud, then she bent down and said to her friend, “ Do you think Tan heard me? And I thought, “ Yes, I heard you. ” Then she said, “Can we be friends?” And I said, “Yes, please.” I was already attached to the program and we were looking for my co-host and I said to myself: “I love her, she is the best.”

I have four casting comrades on Queer Eye and I love them, they are like my family. We are the luckiest people in the world and we always say that you will never get that again. As usual, that’s not how it works on TV or Hollywood, so I can’t believe I have it again [with Alexa]. I am very lucky. I would like to believe that I am the common denominator. I’m not a bitch, which really helps!

