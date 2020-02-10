8 must-have accessories for the new season

Advertisement

Winter can well and truly honor us with its presence. However, that does not mean that you cannot look forward to the warmer months. The recent catwalks in the spring / summer of 2020 have given us important inspiration for the coming season, so which trends in large accessories should you consider.

View some of the key players to keep your accessories collection up-to-date for the new season.

Supersized bags

Some of the big names in fashion sent their collections to the catwalk with a large number of big bags. This was not just the ordinary shopper; these super large bags offer a spacious accessory to put everything in, including the countertop! The bigger, the better the current trend was, so expect that many examples will filter in online stores and fashion stores.

Fashionable specifications

Whether you wear prescription glasses or choose the specifications, there is no shortage of fashionable designs to style for the spring / summer months. The choice of glasses, including designer styles such as these Nike glasses, are the ideal choice to complement your outfits. Why they don’t get tinted and have matching sunglasses.

Bucket hats

If you get stuck in the 90s and have ruled the highest trends in recent seasons, you’ll see the bucket come back. They were a popular accessory for the winter months, and now they get a lively update with extra hints of spring, including lace and satin details. This hat is the perfect transition piece and they look great when you try to match them with your outfit.

Chain belts

Another trend that has been revived for the new season is the chain belt. This fashion accessory is more a showpiece than a real function, but it is still a must-have in your spring collection.

Waist bags

Not to be confused with the fanny packs that we all knew as children and that we loved. This spring / summer they had an uber-chic style make-up. Think of leather bags, classic colors and just enough space to store your supplies, and you have the perfect hands-free bag.

Thick boots

You may have this boot firmly in your closet from the fall / winter, and it is not set to go anywhere soon when we switch to spring. It may seem like a strange choice for the warmer months, but matching thick boots with a cute dress work perfectly with the soft grunge vibes of the 90s for the season.

Statement necklace chains

If you are looking for an Instagram worthy bling for the spring / summer 2020, the choice for a thick chain necklace is a perfect choice. This accessory adorns the catwalks and A-listers neck during the fall / winter months and is set to stay for the spring. These chains are so versatile; you can combine with comfortable casuals or glamor looks, and both look trendy.

Soft couplings

Made famous by the iconic designer Bottega Veneta, the soft clutch undoubtedly makes a statement for spring. It is easy to take with you and is spacious for all necessities. Choose a classic shade such as black, white or brown, and this bag will last a few seasons.