8 dead, dozens injured in clashes in South Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Eight people died and dozens were injured in clashes with hundreds of villagers in southern Kazakhstan on Friday, February 7, the authorities said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a government meeting on Saturday, February 8, when he said the situation was “under the control” of the police and national guard.

Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said “several dozen people were injured and eight died” in Friday’s clashes in the Jambyl region, about 3 hours’ drive from Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, and close to the Kyrgyzstan border.

Turgumbayev said 30 houses, 15 commercial properties and 23 cars were damaged in the clashes. He said 47 people were detained.

Tokayev said the fighting took place in a number of settlements in the Kordai district in the Jambyl region, with clashes and group fighting between residents.

“Unfortunately, there are injuries and deaths. I express my condolences to the relatives of the deceased,” said Tokayev.

The footage, released on social media late Friday night, showed scenes of young men, some armed with clubs and walking on the street of a village whose buildings were on fire on both sides.

It is generally believed that the conflict has fought the titular Kazakhstan against the minority endans, although the Kazakh authorities have not commented on the origins of the struggle.

A driver who took passengers from the Kyrgyz border to Kazakhstan in the city of Almaty said that the village of Masanchi in the center of the conflict had been cordoned off.

“It’s quiet. But you can’t get there now. The police and the army are there,” the driver named Bakytjan told the Agence France Presse over the phone.

The conflict started after a man from the Dungan minority attacked an older Kazakh man.

The Kaztag private news agency quoted Kusei Daurov, head of the Dungan Association, as saying that more than ten houses had been burned by “young men who arrived in Masanchi village on Friday.”

He also claimed that the attackers shot local residents in comments posted late Friday.

Kazakhstan’s authoritarian leadership is proud to ensure inter-ethnic harmony in a country where, according to the State Department, “over 100 ethnic groups live in peace.” – Rappler.com