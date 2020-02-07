Advertisement

Two Russian sisters were reunited 78 years after their separation in the Second World War thanks to a television show and a police search.

Yulia and Rozalina Kharitonova, now 92 and 94 years old, hugged and kissed as their family members watched in tears.

“I was looking for her, I was always looking for her,” said Rozalina, holding her sister’s hand.

Advertisement

As a teenager, the sisters lived with their parents in Stalingrad, the city known today as Volgograd, where one of the bloodiest battles in the war was fought. They were separated during the civil evacuation in 1942 to avoid being surrounded by the Nazis.

Yulia, born in 1928, was evacuated with her mother to the city of Penza, which is about 500 km north. And Rozalina and her factory colleagues were evacuated to the industrial city of Chelyabinsk, about 1,300 kilometers northeast of the Urals.

Police spokeswoman Irina Volk said in a statement: “After their separation in their youth, these women have never lost hope of seeing each other again for 78 years.”

She said the sisters met again in Chelyabinsk after Julia’s daughter asked the police for help to track down her aunt. Rozalina had already tried unsuccessfully to find her sister on a television program looking for missing family members.

The Russian police found Rozalina on the show, made the connection, contacted the two women, and organized a reunion.

Russia is preparing for major celebrations on May 9 to celebrate 75 years after the Allies’ victory over the Nazis. According to official information, the USSR suffered particularly high losses of around 27 million people.

At the Battle of Stalingrad, fighting that lasted more than six months killed more than 1 million soldiers on each side. The Nazi surrender in February 1943 marked a turning point in the war and ultimately led to the defeat of Adolf Hitler’s troops.