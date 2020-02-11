Advertisement

The fierce fighting in the last area of ​​Syria outside of Bashar al-Assad’s control has triggered the largest mass displacement of civilians in the war to date, and hundreds of thousands of people have camped in tents on the Turkish border under sub-zero conditions.

The United Nations said Tuesday that around 700,000 people have fled the regime’s offensive against the opposition-held northwest Idlib province since December.

At the same time, clashes between the Syrian army and Turkish armed forces have brought the two countries closer to a major conflict than at any other time in the nine-year civil war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that Damascus will pay a “high price” for future attacks on Turkish troops after the death of 13 Turkish military personnel last week.

The two sides have traded artillery fire since Ankara strengthened Turkish observation posts in Idlib to secure the border and contain the bloodshed caused by the regime’s assault by the Russian Air Force.

In addition to two fatal attacks on Turkish positions, dozens of Syrian government troops and allied militia officers have been killed in the escalation, according to the Syrian Human Rights Observatory, a war monitor. The Turkish Ministry of Defense said it “neutralized” 101 Syrian regime forces without providing evidence.

A Syrian helicopter was reportedly shot down by rebels on Tuesday, killing everyone on board.

Part of the rubble of a helicopter of the Syrian regime was shot down in Idlib province on Tuesday. Photo: Ghaith Alsayed / AP

“The regime … got what it deserves in Idlib,” said Erdoğan at a television ceremony in Ankara. “But it is not enough.” He said Turkey’s next steps in Idlib would be announced publicly on Wednesday.

A Russian delegation sent to Ankara to try to negotiate a break in hostilities is believed to have left Monday without progress.

Erdoğan’s war threat was repeated by his ruling coalition partner, Devlet Bahçeli, who said Turkey must be ready to overthrow Damascus in response to the death of Turkish soldiers.

Turkey is trying to enforce a de-escalation agreement for Idlib, mediated in 2018 by Moscow, which supports Assad, and Ankara, which supports some rebel groups in the region.

The ceasefire has been routinely broken by both sides, but a temporary campaign by Assad has expanded since Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), al-Qaida’s former Syrian partner, took control of most of the area last year would have.

The regime’s immediate goal is complete control of the M4 and M5 motorways that link Damascus to the former economic center of Aleppo and the east of the country from west to east. Syrian and Russian air strikes on hospitals, markets and bakeries have killed 300 civilians and cleared cities from residents. In the past two weeks, ground forces have advanced and conquered dozens of deserted towns and villages.

Turkish military vehicles on the Syrian-Turkish border on Sunday. Photo: Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

Many of the 700,000 people who had fled the violence had been displaced from home several times when the regime had regained territory from rebels during the war.

Turkey, which has already taken in around four million refugees, fears another influx from Syria and has closed its border to the newly displaced people in Idlib.

Family convoys with mattresses stacked on trucks crossed the war-torn province in the exodus that coincided with a bitter winter.

Camps and settlements are full and even unfinished buildings, schools and mosques are overcrowded. In some regions, snowfall and sub-zero temperatures are threatening a humanitarian catastrophe, which is causing the United Nations to urgently call for protective solutions.