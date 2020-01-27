7 victims of the Kobe Bryant crash lived in Newport Beach

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant was a super star from Los Angeles.

But he called Newport Beach his home. Here he raised his daughters, got involved in schools and youth sports, and made friends in the neighborhood grocery store and at Starbucks.

And it was this community that experienced so much loss on Sunday when the helicopter that carried Bryant, its 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others crashed into a hill above Calabasas and killed everyone on board.

John Altobelli from Newport Beach was also on the helicopter; his wife Keri; and her daughter Alyssa, who played in the same club as Gianna Bryant. Newport Beach’s mother and daughter, Sarah and Payton Chester, were identified by friends and family as also on board.

The close-knit community also mourned the loss of Christina Mauser, the top assistant coach of the Mamba girls basketball team, whose players included Gianna Bryant and Alyssa Altobelli. Mauser worked from 2007 to 2018 at Harbor Day School in nearby Corona del Mar, where she and her husband coached the eighth-grade girls’ basketball team for their first championship.

The day after the crash, two young girls dressed in Lakers purple and gold dropped flowers on a bench in front of the school and added a makeshift memorial that was created over the past day. The Bryant family was active in the private school that two of Bryant’s daughters attended.

Two bouquets of flowers under the school entrance were lettered, one to “Gigi, Mr. Bryant and Mrs. Mauser, Forever in our Hearts” and the other to “Mr. Bryant, Gigi and Mrs. Mauser, Our 3 “angels. “

Harbor Day School officials described Gianna, who attended kindergarten, as a “strong leader,” whose work ethic is second to none. She had a maturity level beyond her 13 years, officials wrote in a statement.

“This loss is indescribable; Just like the loss of her father, who was a respected and active member of the school community, ”said Noelle Becker, director of communication at Harbor Day School. “Our students were very proud to see Mr. Bryant on campus regularly.”

The school made a statement on Monday about the collective loss:

“To support our grieving community, Harbor Day opened its doors for eighth grade last night to meet at school to help each other and get support from their counselors, teachers, and psychologists, including our school psychologist. We are grateful to our neighboring schools who sent their advisors to our school last night and whose advisors will stay on campus today and this week to support our students. ”

A vigilante ignites a candle for Kobe Bryant at Newport Ridge Community Park in Newport Beach on Sunday.

(Hillary Davis)

Maria Paun, 81, used her walking aid to bring a selection of pink flowers to the front of the school and put them on a bench. It was years ago, she said, that she was sitting on a bench in school with Bryant when he was waiting to pick up one of his daughters and she was waiting for her granddaughter.

“He hugged me and said,” I like your accent, grandma, “she said.” He was tall and he was someone and I am nobody, but he bent down to hug me. And I never forget that hug. “

Paun said it was no accident that she was wearing a purple sweater on Monday morning. She did this because “he liked the color.”

“It’s hard for me and it’s hard for everyone,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

During a Sunday night vigil, Bryant’s roommates in Newport Beach talked about the athlete’s life outside of his famous NBA career. He was primarily a dedicated father, whose love for his family was recognizable to anyone he met, friends say. He was also the type of man whose fame never stood in the way of sending a warm greeting to Starbucks or the supermarket.

Mario Nunes, 50, hung his Kobe Bryant jersey on Monday at one of the tables in front of the Pavilions grocery store on Newport Coast Drive, which Bryant was known to frequent. Nunes, a job trainer at the Rehabilitation Institute in Southern California, said he saw Bryant in the store every few weeks. Nunes quickly took out his cell phone and showed some of the pictures he had taken with Bryant over the years, including one that he said was shortly after the Lakers’ last championship in 2010.

“He was always cool with me,” he said. “He was always friendly. He signed a few basketballs here and there. “

Michael Young, 40, said he had seen Bryant regularly during the three years he worked as a grocery worker. When he heard the news of Bryant’s death, Young said his first reaction was tears.

“He brought a lot of good energy with him … a lot of positive energy, a lot of good stuff for the community,” said Nunes.

Young and Nunes said the shock of seeing the superstar in the flesh never subsided no matter how often he came to the supermarket or ran to the Starbucks in the same mall.

“It’s like he’s still here,” said Young. “His mind is all around us.”

Kim Shipman placed a votive candle in a filigree holder on the paving stones near the park’s basketball court and remembered how friendly and kind Bryant was.

“Every time we meet him at Starbucks, he always has the biggest smile on his face. He was always so kind and always so loving to the kids, ”she said, her 10-year-old daughter Angeline by her side. “He was such a great encourager for everyone, always with a big smile on his face.”

Crystal Alford said everyone should follow Bryant’s guidance and say hello to people they don’t know.

“He did that,” she said. “He said hello to everyone.”

