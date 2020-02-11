7 things to see in the New Hampshire area code on Tuesday

Advertisement

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders hopes to announce the decisive victory that could turn Tuesday’s entire democratic presidential election in New Hampshire in his favor.

Advertisement

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg wants to stop him and draw another close record after the close tie eight days ago in the Iowa Caucuses.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is just trying to avoid disaster while Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar wants to overtake him and stand out as a surprise candidate as the campaign moves to Nevada. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, needs a strong presence in her neighboring state to create the momentum that her campaign has been lacking in recent weeks.

Visit CNN’s election center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Here are seven things you should see at New Hampshire Elementary School on Tuesday:

Sanders would like to make a statement

Sanders has not achieved the desired result in Iowa, but New Hampshire – a rural state with an independent series that gave him a 22-point victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 – is his wheelhouse.

With so many candidates on the ballot, the margins will be much smaller this time, but Sanders and his campaign don’t want to leave here without delivering a victory speech. In prime time. With supporters who send donations for every line of applause.

Every recent state poll shows that the neighboring Vermont senator is ahead of his next rival Buttigieg with a significant, if not out of control, lead.

The two of them played a tournament in Iowa last week after their narrow 1-2 win, in which their respective campaigns took first place in an as yet unsolved competition.

But for Sanders, New Hampshire has to be different. There can be no doubt.

A loss for Buttigieg, who is trying to establish himself as a moderate flag bearer, would hang a dark cloud over Sander’s campaign as the competition heads west to Nevada’s gatherings.

Sanders expects to do well there as he has a significant advantage among Latino voters, but anything but a clear win in New Hampshire would put some of his gentle support on democratic primary and potentially crop-damaging doubts: especially that Voters who believe him are the best candidates to win President Donald Trump’s white working class back in November.

Can Biden recover?

Biden’s campaign has long depended on turning a base of black voters into a victory in South Carolina and a huge turnout on Super Tuesday.

But after finishing fourth in Iowa, it’s not clear if he can survive another poor performance and keep that base intact.

To fix his problems, Biden has been trying several messages in New Hampshire in the past few days. On Saturday, he denounced Buttigieg’s limited experience as a mayor of a small town in the Democrats’ most negative ad to date. On Sunday, he scrapped these attacks in favor of a moral message. And on Monday, he opened the day and told voters how he would try to win Trump a strong economy.

It felt like his campaign had tried every option to see if it worked.

Biden has already anticipated a loss here. On Friday, he predicted – to a national audience in his first response to a debate – that he would “probably make a hit” in New Hampshire as well.

However, a strong second place is very different from a distant fourth or fifth place.

Biden is already behind some of his rivals in fundraising, and the presence of former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg in the race is emerging on Super Tuesday. Money that dries up after another weak end could be the most immediate threat to his campaign.

How close can Buttigieg keep it?

Buttigieg, who has just received news that the Iowa Democratic Party has awarded him most of the delegates last week, saw a significant upswing in New Hampshire.

Surveys at the end of 2019 showed that there was barely double digits there – a CNN / University of New Hampshire poll in October put the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana at 10%. But after the Iowa gatherings, Buttigieg saw a wave; In the last CNN poll, the mayor is now 22%.

In comparison, Sanders in New Hampshire has a constant lead.

So the question for Buttigieg on Tuesday is very simple: Can he take second place and how close can he take on Sanders?

The two uncovered the pre-primary attacks – Sanders knocked Buttigieg on money from rich donors, and the former mayor responded by seeing the Vermont senator as too extreme and unyielding for most voters.

Buttigieg touted his Iowa results in New Hampshire, but he also tried to flatter New Hampshire voters by describing them as people who “think for themselves”.

“I am also concerned and humiliated that New Hampshire is New Hampshire,” said Buttigieg in Merrimack. “And New Hampshire is not the kind of place where Iowa or anyone else tells you what to do.”

But he hopes the Iowa state will listen, even a little.

Are the walls approaching Warren?

She was tirelessly concerned with the message and preached choice and persistence while formulating her basic plans for reforming a corrupt federal government.

But Warren underperformed in Iowa, a state in which many believed it had the most skillful field operation, and was only double-digit in the last CNN area code in New Hampshire.

The Massachusetts Senator doesn’t need a miracle here. Adam Green, one of the most committed supporters of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, told CNN this weekend to take her on the way west.

On the trail, Warren advised the masses of people to keep the belief that she had previously been in “unpredictable battles” and had overcome the opportunities.

“I started with 19 points and had never run for anything before. But I got up every time I was knocked down, ”said Warren of her 2012 campaign to fire the incumbent Republican Senator Scott Brown. “And I was knocked down again and got up again. Even on election day, people said they were too close to call and are not sure if we would do it. I beat him by seven and a half points, there is still an unpredictable fight. “

Your chances of making such a comeback in the granite state seem slim. But what she can’t afford – perhaps literally given the impact on fundraising – is to drop out of the top tier, which would mean being overtaken by Biden and Klobuchar.

Which moderates survive?

Buttigieg and Biden are closely watched – but both have a good way to go in the democratic race.

The moderate candidate with the most drivers in primary on Tuesday is Klobuchar.

She finished fifth on Biden’s heels in Iowa. If her strong debating performance on Friday night, when she specifically challenged Buttigieg’s experience, catapulted her to third place in New Hampshire – possibly ahead of the former Vice President and Warren – it would upset the democratic race.

Klobuchar won the most votes when just over two dozen New Hampshire residents in three tiny townships – Dixville Notch on the northern tip of the state, near Millsfield, and Hart’s Location, further south and hidden in the White Mountains – just after Midnight cast their votes on Tuesday.

Klobuchar’s way forward without a surprisingly strong finish in New Hampshire is cloudy: she has practically no support among non-white voters who will play a much bigger role in the democratic race that starts in Nevada, and her later rise has it Not allowed To build the type of campaign organization in Super Tuesday, it is said that others have contenders.

At least two other candidates in the moderate category seem to be nearing the end of their streets. Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, who focused on New Hampshire and had little to show in the polls, has not qualified for debate since last summer.

And former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, who entered late primary school, hoped his neighboring state would give him a boost and take him to South Carolina – where he bet Biden would collapse and give him a chance the black ones To win voters. But New Hampshire may underline the difficulty of starting a race months after the campaign began.

Are these the last days of the Yang Gang?

Together with Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang was probably the biggest surprise of elementary school in 2020.

He rose from the real darkness – when he told his family he was planning to run for president, some replied “President of what?” – to reach a pious and unique following online. His focus on universal basic income has given his campaign the kind of driving force that some of his rivals have missed.

But success largely ended here.

Yang finished with 1% in Iowa and received no national delegate. And his campaign had to fire employees there in the days after the gatherings, indicating that despite Yang’s online fundraising skills, money could become scarcer.

Yang’s top activists believe that with more independent voters who vote in the Democratic primary, New Hampshire may be better placed to support the businessman who became a politician. However, recent surveys show Yang in the low single-digit range.

“If we don’t appear in New Hampshire, there will be a reassessment,” said a Yang advisor, “especially if it’s the worst case.”

Gabbard practically moved to New Hampshire. Will it matter?

Hawaiian MP Tulsi Gabbard moved to New Hampshire in late 2019 and rented a house to make it easier for her to hold events in Granite State almost every day.

The strategy has made her one of the most ubiquitous candidates in New Hampshire, and Congresswoman has even invited supporters to snowboard this winter.

But this omnipresence has not appeared in surveys. Gabbard had 5% in New Hampshire’s latest CNN poll, far behind the top tier of candidates.

She has barely registered in Iowa, which means that any long-term offer by lawmakers is entirely dependent on her destination in New Hampshire.

“Since we can spend time here in New Hampshire, we are able to fight through the old school, advertise on the ground and be competitive,” said Gabbard, knocking on the complexity of the Iowa Caucuses. “That’s why we made this decision.”

On Tuesday, Gabbard will find out if this bet was worth it.

Alert me