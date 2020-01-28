7 of the hottest updates from Solar Tech

Advertisement

Global solar capacity has increased by almost 60% in the past five years. It was approaching 400 gigawatts in 2018, and experts predict it will only continue to increase.

Part of the reason for the rapid expansion of solar energy is improvement and technological innovations. These seven updates to solar technology show how far solar energy has come.

1. Improving the efficiency of Solar Tech

For most of the history of solar technology, the biggest obstacle has been efficiency. One of the most stubborn problems is how the solar panels themselves actually convert sunlight into energy.

Older solar panels convert less than 20% of energy into electricity. This means that you need a lot of sun to make relatively little energy.

Technological advances are changing history. Newer materials allow higher conversion rates than before. In fact, it’s not uncommon for some of the newer solar panels to reach an efficiency higher than 25%.

This may not seem like a big difference, but it is a big improvement. As materials and technology continue to advance, solar panels will become even more efficient.

2. Sun skins and solar tiles

When people think of solar panels, they usually think of roof-mounted systems made up of panels. In some cases, they can think of floor mounted panels in solar farms.

Some of the most innovative solar systems move away from “panels” at all. Technologies such as solar skins and solar tiles allow you to power your home without unsightly panels.

Sun skin is like an automobile envelope. It can be applied to a roof or other surface. Ultra-thin solar technology allows the skin to convert light into energy.

Tesla was a pioneer in solar tiles, which are similar in principle. Instead of mounting solar panels on your roof, solar technology is integrated into the materials used for the roof tile. When the life of the panels is over, simply re-tiling the roof.

3. Make way for BIPV Tech

Solar skins and solar tiles are not the only way for businesses to make their construction projects greener. Advanced solar panels are paving the way for building-integrated photovoltaic technology, or BIPV.

With this technology, windows, walls and more can all become mechanisms for generating energy. Architects and building engineers can now work to make new construction projects autonomous.

Some may even be able to supply surplus electricity to the grid, which could help phase out old forms of electricity generation. This could certainly help increase capacity, especially on the aging and overtaxed network in North America.

4. Better solar storage

One of the most exciting solar innovations has to be the advent of solar storage options. The panels were ineffective in converting power. Another major obstacle to efficiency has been the loss of excess energy.

There was no real way to store energy for a rainy day. If you haven’t used everything your system has generated, it is gone. When the weather has changed, you may suddenly not have enough power.

Solar storage solves this problem. By capturing excess energy on the right days, you can “save” it for later use.

Some options include solar batteries and solar thermal fuels. Solar thermal fuels are like a battery, but they are much more accessible to the average homeowner.

STFs allow the capture and conversion of solar heat. Older forms of technology have converted solar energy into liquid storage. New models can transform energy into a solid state.

The stored energy can then be discharged if necessary.

5. Solar fabrics offer new opportunities

Another option on the market now is solar fabrics. While the word fabric can make you think of clothing, solar fabric has many different applications.

Think of awnings on a motorhome, or even tents. Even the curtains of houses or other buildings could be used to help generate solar energy. Other uses, such as heated seats in cars, are also possible.

With the right fabrics, almost anything can become a source of solar energy. The advent of tiny flexible solar panels that can be added to the material paved the way for this incredible innovation.

6. Solar tracking devices make technology accessible

As people become more and more interested in green, more and more people are interested in solar energy. Homeowners and those without an appropriate roof are turning to floor-mounted systems.

Tracking supports make almost any solar installation more efficient. They are particularly important for ground systems.

What do the monitoring supports do? They allow the solar panels to rotate automatically. Like sunflowers, solar panels on tracking frames follow the sun.

This allows them to be exposed to light longer. This also ensures that they are always at the best angle to get as much light as possible. This helps the system to generate more energy.

7. New frontiers for solar

Perhaps the most exciting solar innovation is that solar technologies are everywhere. New building materials make it easier to green building projects.

Beyond that, however, solar has been integrated everywhere from land to sea. Floating photovoltaic farms take advantage of the vast expanse of the oceans.

Solar coating materials help transform roads into part of the energy network. This allows them to power traffic lights, street lights, etc.

Solar has even become portable, as the experts at https://PoweredPortableSolar.com/ note. With the right solar technology, everything from home to camping can be powered by clean energy.

The solar revolution has arrived

As you can see, solar technology has come a long way in no time. As interest in renewable energy sources continues to grow, so does solar energy.

Solar innovation will not stop there. The technology of tomorrow will be more efficient and even more creative.

