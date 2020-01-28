Advertisement

Havana :

The US Geological Survey says a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake occurred south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica on Tuesday.

The center was 139 kilometers northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers west of Niquero, Cuba. It hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) and the epicenter was relatively flat 10 kilometers below the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The earthquake was felt in Santiago, the largest Far Eastern city in the country, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in central Santiago

“We all sat and felt the chairs move,” she said. “We heard the sound of everything moving.”

She said there was no apparent damage to the heart of the colonial city.

“It felt very strong, but it doesn’t look like something happened,” she told The Associated Press.

The USGS initially reported the order of magnitude at 7.3.

