7.7-magnitude earthquake hits Jamaica's coast as far as Miami

Advertisement

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Tuesday about 80 miles from Jamaica, shaking people in the Caribbean and all the way to Miami.

A 0.4 foot tsunami was recorded in the Cayman Islands in George Town, but no tsunami was observed in Port Royal, Jamaica, or Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

A tsunami threat alert was lifted Tuesday afternoon, hours after the earthquake.

Advertisement

Alec Pultr, who lives in Ogier, Grand Cayman, said it was not the first earthquake he had experienced, but that it was the largest “by far”.

“We were just working and things started to turn upside down,” he told CNN.

As the oscillations and tremors became more violent, most people started to run; those who stayed went under their desks.

The people of Miami, 440 miles from the epicenter, felt shaky.

Miguel Charon was on the 13th floor of a building on Brickell Avenue. He told CNN that he felt the walls shake for 30 to 40 seconds. His initial thought was that it must have been caused by some machine. He said that the building officials issued an evacuation order and that people left the building in a gentle and calm manner.

Jose Borrego, who also works in the Brickell area, said he was in a meeting.

“We felt a slight movement of the building, then we were told to evacuate the building,” he said. “Once we got out, we noticed that there were evacuations in all the buildings in the area.”

The earthquake appears to have been a “slippery earthquake”, in which the tectonic plates slide against each other. This limits the threat of a devastating tsunami, which is more associated with “thrust earthquakes,” where part of the earth is pushed upward and causes an upwelling of water, creating the tsunami. .

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

The earthquake struck 125 kilometers (77.6 miles) northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.

The earthquake was also felt as far as Havana. Some people from the Cuban capital were evacuating taller buildings. Cuban state media has reported that the earthquake was felt in Guantanamo Island, Santiago de Cuba, Holguín, Las Tunas, Cienfuegos, Pinar del Río, Havana and the Isle of Youth.

There are no initial reports of damage or casualties.

Alert me

.

Advertisement