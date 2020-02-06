Advertisement

Varun Dhawan is preparing to perform a powerful and amazing feat at the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020. Varun Dhawan has already given out some hit dance numbers, and his fast movements, coupled with the perfect attitude, undoubtedly make him one of the best dancers of this generation.

Share a look at his appearance in a video that shows the Kalank actor rehearsing with Shiamak’s instructor. The young celebrity sets out to steal your heart.

The 65th Filmfare Awards will be held in Guwahati, Assam. It is the first time in six decades that it is taking place outside of Mumbai. The award ceremony will take place on February 15, 2020.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. The third episode of the ABCD dance drama series also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva. The film was well received by audiences and critics. He will next be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, released in 1995. The film is directed by David Dhawan, who directed the original film. He is paired with Sara Ali Khan in the film. Coolie No. 1 is scheduled for release on May 1, 2020.

