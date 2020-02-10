Advertisement

Millions of people in China returned to work on Monday after a long holiday to slow the spread of a virus that has already killed more than 910 people. The head of the World Health Organization expressed concern about the spread of the disease to people with no travel history to China.

At least 40,000 others have been infected by 2019-nCoV, which is believed to have appeared in a market in Wuhan at the end of last year.

Here are the latest updates to the deadly corona virus:

Advertisement

coronavirus enforces delay of fairs, conferences

Over two dozen major trade shows and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed as travel brakes and coronavirus spread worries could impact billions of dollars in business.

American dies of coronavirus in China; Five Britons infected in the French Alps

A 60-year-old American died of the new corona virus, the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the disease, U.S. officials said when millions of Chinese people came home after a New Year’s break, which was extended to try to curb the disease outbreak.

While the vast majority of cases have occurred in China, the virus has spread abroad to around two dozen countries, including five British nationals infected in a French mountain resort.

The WHO warns of the spread of the coronavirus overseas

The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that there have been “cases of coronavirus” among people with no travel history in China and warned that this could be the “tip of the iceberg” as he urged all countries to prepare for the virus Arrival of the novel virus that has killed over 900 people.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the doctors, nurses and health workers for doing “their best” to stem the epidemic and called them “true heroes” of the outbreak that occurred in December in the city of Wuhan in central China’s province Hubei people are under lock to prevent the spread.

Japan cruise Supposedly more cases

The Princess Diamond cruise ship in quarantine in Yokohama, Japan, has another 60 people living with confirmed novel coronavirus infections. TBS reported 130 people, with unidentified people listed.

China is committed to minimizing the impact on foreign investment

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce is trying to minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on foreign investment. According to a statement, the ministry will drive foreign projects to ensure that the investments are implemented as planned. The ministry will also help foreign companies to resume production and operations. Foreign manufacturers of masks and other protective clothing are asked to resume production quickly.

subjects

,