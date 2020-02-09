Advertisement

The Sandiganbayan says former officials of the state-owned Quedancor have been negligent in processing and approving a loan granted to an ineligible couple

MANILA, Philippines – The Sanday Bayans were convicted and 6 former Quedan and Rural Credit Guarantee Corporation (Quedancor) officials were convicted of an abnormal transaction involving nearly P2 million in 2006.

The 7th division of the Anti-Transplant Court sentenced the accused former officials of the state-owned and controlled society to prison terms of 6 to 10 years each.

They were also sentenced to pay 1.927 billion pesetas at a legal rate of 6% per year.

The convicts include:

Alexander Butic, former senior vice president of credit management

Joel Gagelonia, former manager and district manager

Rhona Añover, former regional manager of the credit rating group

Rudolph Zoleta, former regional manager of the collection and support group

Carino Cañezal, former head of operations

Analyn Hobayan, accountant

Luisito and Femy Vinuya, who received the loan from Quedancor, were also found guilty.

Quedancor was a former subsidiary of the National Food Authority. It was required by law to provide financial support to small business owners in the Philippines from agriculture and fishing.

The convicted officials were accused of having acted maliciously or through gross negligence in approving the loan to the Vinuya couple, even though they were not eligible.

According to the prosecutor, the loan application was covered by insufficient collateral, so the state was at an end. The loan was also said to be for Calamansi production, but it later turned out that the Vinuyas had no such business.

“The present case is a criminal act … in which the prosecution’s sole aim is to prove beyond any doubt that all those accused here are applying for, preparing, processing and not reviewing and verifying the Vinuya account before they take out the P2 million loan “said the Sandiganbayan.

This is not the only anomaly among Quedancor. In 2016, the Laguna anti-graft court found a Quedancor supervisor responsible for the illegal payout of 55.64 million pesetas under a pig program.

In 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Quedancor to be abolished because the company “operated at a loss” and had overlapping functions with other government companies. – Rappler.com