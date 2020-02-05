6 dogs killed in house fire in Pomona

Advertisement

Six dogs were killed in an overnight fire in a house in Pomona, authorities said on Wednesday.

The fire started at about 1:25 a.m. on the first floor of a two-story house on block 1600 of North Park Avenue, said Michael Pittman, a firefighting supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crews were able to extinguish the fire at 2:10 a.m. No one was injured in the fire, but six dogs were found dead in the home, said Pittman.

Animal size and breed were not immediately available, Pittman said, but Fire Battalion chief Michael McCormick told KABC-TV that they were “small, small dogs” .

The fire displaced four adults and the American Red Cross was contacted on their behalf, said Pittman.

The investigation is looking for the causes of the fire.