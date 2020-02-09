6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

Advertisement

No tsunami warning has been issued and there are no immediate damage reports

Published on February 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Updated February 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

Advertisement

SYDNEY, Australia – A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday, February 9, according to the US Geological Survey. However, no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate damage reports.

The quake occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time (0600 GMT or 2 p.m. Filipino time) at a depth of 31 kilometers approximately 122 kilometers south of Kokopo, the capital of the province of East New Britain (USGS) from PNG said.

Geoscience Australia’s senior seismologist, Trevor Allen, said the coastal communities near the epicenter “trembled fairly” because the tremor was near the coast.

However, the area is relatively sparsely populated and the flexible design of the buildings on site has helped to limit exposure to earthquake damage.

“The East New Britain region is one of the most seismically active regions in the world and is typically hit by an earthquake of this size once or twice a year,” he told the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Miriam Koikoi, a receptionist at Kokopo Beach Bungalow Resort, told AFP that the tremor was “not that big” and that she had seen no signs of damage.

PNG is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a hotspot for seismic activities due to friction between tectonic plates.

Due to the mountainous and remote terrain, it often takes several days for officials and aid organizations to receive information about earthquake damage. – Rappler.com