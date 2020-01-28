50 US military members diagnosed with brain injury after Iran rocket attacks

Advertisement

January 28 (UPI) – The Department of Defense said Tuesday that 50 US soldiers have now been diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injuries following an Iranian rocket attack on US troops in Iraq earlier this month.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell said that 16 additional members of the service have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury since a report on Friday after the January 7 attack in which Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases where US forces were stationed.

“Of these 50, 31 in total were treated in Iraq and re-engaged, including 15 of the additional members who have been diagnosed since the previous report,” Campbell said. “Eighteen service members were transported to Germany for further evaluation and treatment.”

Campbell described the numbers as a “snapshot” and acknowledged that the numbers could change.

“The department is committed to delivering programs and services designed to deliver the best possible outcomes for our injured service members,” he said.

Initially, President Donald Trump said there were no injuries in the rocket attack, including one in Erbil and Al-Asad airbase.

Iranian state media reported that the air force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps launched ground-to-ground missiles as part of the so-called Operation Martyr Soleimani in response to an American air attack that killed Commander Qassem Soleimani.

