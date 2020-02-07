5 underestimated ways to make your partner feel valued

Advertisement

Sweet text messages may be the modern equivalent of a love letter, but nothing is better than a handwritten thank you letter that shows how much you appreciate your partner. It can be written in response to something that you did something for, that you were grateful for, or just that you were yourself. In any case, it is tactile evidence of your gratitude. And as Robert Glatter, M.D., assistant professor of emergency medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital, Northwell Health, Elite Daily explained earlier, this proves that you are literally ready to work to show your partner how much they mean to you. “[Gratitude] is a sign that you are investing enough time to honor those who change our daily lives,” he said. “It is the effort that really matters and means the most to the others.”

If you show your gratitude and appreciation for the person you love, you don’t have to put a lot of effort and plan a lot. It can really only be the way you think about it every day.