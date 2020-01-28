5 tips to help children feel more comfortable at the dentist

Advertisement

Even some dentists do not feel well when they have to visit their colleagues. It is completely natural because fear is a natural response. While adults benefit from rationality and the need to go to the dentist, most children do not. Here are 5 tips for parents of children who are afraid of the dentist.

Tip # 1

Be careful what you say. There is no need to explain the situation with sentences about pain, injections and broken teeth. Use fewer words, especially those that express negativity. Instead, focus on the benefits of going to the dentist.

Advertisement

Tip # 2

Look for responsible opinions to help you choose local children’s dentist for your child. Talk to your peers to see if they have any recommendations. Finding a dentist you trust and who has experience with children can help ease your child’s fear because he knows how to create a comfortable environment.

Tip 3

Plan your appointment when your child is usually awake. This will prevent the visit from interfering with the child’s sleep, which could lead to more fear. Going to the dentist when your child is on alert is ideal.

Tip 4

Teach your children about oral hygiene early. The sooner you start taking care of your child’s teeth, the less unpleasant their experience with dental treatments will be. Teach your children to brush their teeth twice a day and follow the candy in their diet.

Tip # 5

During the first visit to the dentist, let your child carry his favorite toy with teeth. Create a story about this topic. Do not let the child feel alone in the face of uncertainty.

Advertisement