5 things to watch out for on Oscars night

Advertisement

HOLLYWOOD, USA – The biggest night of the screen is here – Oscar campaigns have been completed, forecasts made and champagne frozen.

Advertisement

While many experts expect incessant triumphs for 1917 and the four leading nominees, there will no doubt be surprises.

There are five things to consider at the Oscar awards on Sunday:

Will Oscars Go Global?

Many records could fall on Sunday, but there is no doubt which of the most historic of all victories would be.

The South Korean black comedy Parasite has defied conventional wisdom to keep up with the best Oscar leaders.

A non-English language film has never won the top prize in the film industry, although the Mexican drama Roma made a serious appearance last year.

Could this be the year with a wave of support for his charismatic director Bong Joon-ho and an increasingly international voting block within the academy?

To see diversity

This year’s Academy Awards, with Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, is just a nomination for a non-white actress who has received a lot of criticism from the Academy.

No woman was shortlisted as the best director, so the total number of women nominated in this category is only five after 92 years. (READ: Did the Oscars reject women? The decades-old debate continues.)

The glittering Sunday show – produced by two women – is said to partially remedy this imbalance.

Again there is no host, but guest lecturers include actresses of different nationalities, including Penelope Cruz (Spain), Salma Hayek (Mexico) and Gal Gadot (Israel).

Song and dance

Just two weeks after the spectacular Grammys, the Oscars have a lot to do to measure themselves musically.

The organizers seem determined to perform alongside Grammy typesetter and future James Bond singer Billie Eilish and radio futurist Janelle Monae.

British pop legend Elton John will also take the stage and perform his nominated song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the film about his life, Rocketman.

And Eimear Noone will be the first conductor of the in-house orchestra to make history for the ceremony.

The producer Lynette Howell (A Star Is Born) has promised some “extra musical surprises” – and told the journalists that they “need to tune in” to find out what they are.

Kirk and Kobe

Every year, the Academy Awards present a montage in honor of those Hollywood has lost in the past 12 months.

This year will be particularly touching as the death of Golden Age legend Kirk Douglas and Oscar-winning basketball star Kobe Bryant is still a major blow in Los Angeles.

The organizers have confirmed that both will be featured in the traditional “in memoriam” section, and pay attention to frequent mentions in the winners’ speeches.

Brad Pitt’s speech

Sure, he hasn’t won the Oscar yet.

But Brad Pitt received relentless awards for his supporting role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Fortunately, he has broken the monotony by always giving the funniest and most entertaining speeches this season.

From joking to “Hey Britain. Heard that you just got single – welcome to the club” at BAFTAs in a speech by co-star Margot Robbie to promising to release his Screen Actors Guild Award at Tinder became Hollywoods constant heartbreaker unexpectedly for his Circuit Jester award.

Hopefully he – or his prank writer – saved the best in the end. – Rappler.com