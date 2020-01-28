5 songs that have changed the life of Nadine Luster

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – So far, Nadine Luster’s 2020 is not something that anyone could have predicted.

The actress – who became known as half of the most popular love teams in showbiz – announced that she and on-and-off screen love James Reid had split up, but also that she had left the management of her many-year-old agency Viva.

Although the issue of her management is still in conflict with Viva threatening legal action against Nadine or others who do business directly with her, one thing is certain: Nadine takes her life into her own hands – and part of it goes back to what she is her first love: music.

In December 2019, Nadine signed as a talent under the music label Careless by James and said that this year she plans to take her music career to the next level.

“Many people actually don’t know this, but I started with music talaga,” Nadine told Rappler and said she started in showbiz as part of the girl band Pop Girls.

“This year I want to discover more on that side, I want to go back to where I started,” she said.

Nadine shared that she is working on an album – but she cannot share when she will release it. “I’ll just drop it if I feel like it,” she laughed.

We may not know when this new album is coming, but Nadine has informed us of the kind of things we can expect. It will certainly be pop – perhaps to honor the “pop girl” in her – but this time she will dive away from bubblegum bops and lean more towards adult territory: pop with some house, R&B and EDM.

Her single ‘St4Y Up’ from 2018 marks the direction in which she wants to go musically. Her collaboration with rapper Ruby Ibarra in 2019, “No 32” doubles on that distinctive sound.

The 5 songs that have changed Nadine’s life give us even more insight into her musical side. Her choices are a mix of pop, electronics, R&B and a touch of rock – but more than a certain sound, Nadine seems to prefer texts that speak of empowerment, hope and love.

Here are choices, in random order, and its reasons for choosing them:

“Moments” by Jhene Aiko ft. Big Sean

“When I listen to that song, I feel fearless every time.”

“Way Back”, by Amber Mark

“What she says in the song is like she’s lost, but now she’s on her way back to find herself again.”

“Sky Full of Stars” from Coldplay

“Every time I listen to it, I still cry. I saw [Coldplay] in Korea. It was the most beautiful show I have seen all my life, but before that … I don’t know you feel that way for free, especially if it drops. At the same time you feel so free and loved. The songs from Coldplay are really meant for the listeners, they dedicate them to that. “

“Army of Me” from Björk

“It’s a very powerful song. It’s a bit of rock. It’s an old Björk song …” And if you complain again, you’ll meet an army of mine, “that’s the hook of the song. “

“Digital Love” from Daft Punk

“I just grew up with that song. I have good memories of that song, memories of my father also because he loves Daft Punk. I think I got my love for music there, from my father, because he goes to music every day He has a lot of vinyl, a lot of those cassettes, so when I was young, he played different ones every day. “

Listen here to Nadine’s 5 choices:

– Rappler.com

