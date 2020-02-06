Advertisement

5 Seconds of Summer, Australian pop rock band, announced that their new album entitled ‘Calm’ will be released on March 27, 2020. The group used their social media to announce the release date along with the unveiling of the cover design. The new art features all members, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin.

The group released a new track “No Shame” from the upcoming album and album trailer. This is also the name of their upcoming tour that 5SOS announced a week ago.

Together with the album trailer, which is very exciting for fans, the group also released the tracklist.

1. Red desert

2. No shame

3. Old me

4. Easier

5. Teeth

6. Wildflower

7. Best years

8. Not the same way

9. Lover of mine

10. Thin white lies

11. Lonely heart

12. High

The tracks ‘Easier’, ‘Teeth’ and ‘Red Desert’ are already out.

Are you excited to hear their new music and see them on tour? Let us know.

