5 newest Bobbleheads celebrities that have been released

Advertisement

Bobbleheads are small dolls with enlarged heads that shake back and forth when you move them. These have become increasingly popular all over the world. Celebrity bobbleheads in particular serve as high-quality collectibles. Many fans would spend thousands of dollars on the memorabilia of their favorite celebrity – including celebrity bobbleheads.

There are two reasons why celebrity bobbleheads are so popular. First, celebrities give Bobbleheads fans a closer bond with their famous idols. These include Hollywood movie stars, or the movie character itself, talk show hosts, famous athletes, etc. Second, the size and design of these dolls is so convenient that owners can place them anywhere – on the desk, on a cupboard, or car dashboards.

Although some celebrity bobbleheads can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, it is not the price of the bobblehead that gives it high value, but rather the connection it serves between fans and their celebrity idols. That said, there are a few websites that offer the best custom bobbleheads.

Advertisement

That said, here are a few more recently released bobbleheads that collectors should consider.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum J.J. Watt Bobblehead

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a new limited-edition bobblehead with the former football player of Wisconsin Badgers. The bobblehead has Watt who wears a red No. 99 sweater and holds a football while sitting on a tie. The bobbleheads are currently in production and should appear in May.

Scarlet Johansson signed Marvel Bobbleheads

Scarlet Johansson Memorabilia has become increasingly popular since it first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the San Diego Comic Convention 2018, Scarlet Johanson drew 10 Funko Pop bobbleheads in their original boxes with non-removable holographic stickers.

New Patrick Mahomes Bobblehead

The memorabilia of Patrick Mahomes have grown increasingly since the victory of the Chief of Kansas City Sunday in the Super Bowl. In light of this, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame has ordered a new shipment of Mahomes bobbleheads, which became available in January.

DJ Khaled Bobblehead

The Miami Marlins released DJ Khaled Bobbleheads on August 12, 2018. DJ Khaled premiered with a new national anthem “Just Gettin” Started during pregame ceremonies for Opening Day in Marlins Park that season. The bobbleheads immortalized the South Florida musician and producer during the Miami Marlins home game against the New York Mets. Only the first fans have received these collectables items from celebrities, because the requirements are minimal.

Pitbull Bobblehead

Aside from DJ Khaled Bobbleheads, Miami promotions initially released the very first Pitbull Bobbleheads on July 29. This release was meant to celebrate the “305 Day” in Marlins Park. Del Toro, in limited stock, sponsored the giveaway. Moreover, the bobblehead has an audio function with recordings from Pitbull itself.

According to Pitbull on a press release it is an honor to have released the first official Pitbull bobblehead on 305 Day. The Marlins have expressed great support for the Pitbull brand.