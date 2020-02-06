5 new cases of measles - and here you may have been found in Los Angeles, South Bay, Santa Monica, Inglewood, and Norwalk - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County health officials confirmed five new cases of measles on Wednesday, warning of possible exposure to a number of locations in the past week.

According to the US Department of Health, the new patients are four US residents who were “exposed to a non-immunized, international visitor who developed measles while in Los Angeles.”

Health authorities warned of possible measles exposure in the following locations:

On January 26th:

CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., 8.30pm to 7pm

On January 27th:

Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., 9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., 6.30pm to 5pm

Souplantation, 11911 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 116, 12 p.m. to 2.30 p.m.

Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, 6:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

On January 28th:

Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Starbucks, 11705 National Blvd., 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., 6.30pm to 5pm

Andy’s Liquor, 440 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood, 8:28 PM to 11:00 PM

Kye’s, 1518 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, 5:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Maca Salon and Permanent Makeup, 1779 Westwood Blvd., 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, 5/18 to 8:30 p.m.

On January 29th:

Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., 9 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., 9:10 AM to 11:15 AM

Nishi Poke and Ramen Bistro, 2536 Overland Ave., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Vicente Foods, 12027 San Vicente Blvd., 5:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

United Oil 76 gas station, in the office, 1776 Cloverfield Blvd., Santa Monica, 8:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

On January 30th:

Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

CVS Pharmacy, 11623 Rosecrans Ave., Norwalk, 4:20 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

New China Mongolian Barbecue Restaurant, 10001 Hawthorne Blvd., Inglewood, 4:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Red Wing Shoe Store, 18533 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, 6.30pm to 9pm

Shu-Sushi House Unico, 2932 1/2 Beverly Glen Circle, Bel Air, 7.30pm to 11.30pm

Yogurtland, 11706 San Vicente Blvd. until midnight.

On January 31:

Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Starbucks, 2525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, 9:23 a.m. to noon

Buffalo Wild Wings, 6081 Center Drive, Howard Hughes Center, 6:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Westfield Century City Mall, Nordstrom and Gelson only, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., 12:00 PM to 3:10 PM

On February 1st:

Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., 12:20 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd., noon until 2:15 p.m.

Creation Organic Cafe, 11754 San Vicente Blvd., 12:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Acai Nation, 11740 San Vicente Blvd., 1:05 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Anyone who has been in these areas and is either not immunized or unsure of their vaccination status may be at risk of developing measles between seven and 21 days after exposure, the health authorities say.

Anyone who developed symptoms was asked to stay at home and see a doctor.