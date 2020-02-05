5 Gluten-free foods to make your healthier lifestyle possible

Advertisement

More than 3 million Americans live with celiac disease. People with wheat allergies and gluten sensitivity account for 6% of the population in the United States. All these people must avoid gluten in their diet.

If you are someone who cannot have gluten in their diet or think that you feel healthier without gluten, then you are undoubtedly interested in gluten replacement foods.

Let us review some of your gluten-free options.

5 Gluten substitute foods

A food restriction can be frustrating if you cannot eat what you want. It is also surprising how many dishes contain gluten.

While shopping, you want to focus on searching for wheat-free foods and oat bran substitutes. If a recipe that you prepare asks for these ingredients, several gluten-free options are available.

Fortunately, many places now offer gluten-free options or even specialize in this nutritional requirement. For example, if you feel like a wrap, some places offer gluten-free wraps.

Now let’s see what your alternative choices are.

1. Pasta

Replace pasta with rice, millet, buckwheat or corn noodles for a wheat-free meal.

2. Flour

If your recipe requires flour, you have several alternative flour options. Depending on the recipe, you must choose your option based on taste.

Gluten-free flour alternatives are almond flour, brown rice flour, tapioca flour, white rice flour, banana flour, chickpea flour and more.

3. Thickener

Because gravy and sauces need flour or another gluten-filled ingredient to help thicken, there is a high demand for alternatives here.

For a gluten-free thickener, try agar powder, guar gum powder or xanthan gum powder.

4. Breadcrumbs

If a meal requires breadcrumbs, such as some stews, you can use gluten-free oats as a substitute. You can also try using gluten-free flax or fiber grain and crush it over the top of the dish.

5. Soy sauce

Almost all soy sauce contains wheat, which means it contains gluten. Try Tamari instead. It is similar to soy sauce and is wheat-free.

Do potatoes have gluten?

Because gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye and other grains, potatoes are safe. Potatoes are a starchy vegetable without a hint of gluten.

Is corn gluten free?

Corn is another starchy vegetable. Whether you eat it right away or remove it from a freezer bag, it remains gluten-free.

Towards a healthier diet

Eating a gluten-free diet does not have to be painful. There are many substitutes that can replace traditional ingredients that contain gluten.

Always take into account possible cross-contamination while shopping. If you are a person with celiac disease, this is all the more important.

In some stores, flour and sugar are stored next to each other. In these cases it is possible that flour particles end up in the bag of sugar.

We hope that this article has given you different ideas for the type of gluten substitute that you need for a dish.