5 British people test positive for corona virus in France

“They show no serious signs of a life-threatening infection,” said Health Minister Agnes Buzyn

Published on February 8, 2020 at 6:48 pm

Updated February 8, 2020 at 6:48 p.m.

PARIS, France – Five British citizens, including a child, have tested positive for the new corona virus in France, the Health Minister said on Saturday 8 February.

France has now discovered a total of 11 cases of the novel corona virus, and the new “cluster” focuses on a Brit who has returned from Singapore and stayed in Contamines-Montjoie near Mont Blanc in the French Alps, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said. (READ: 3 coronavirus cases confirmed in France, first in Europe)

In addition to the five Britons who tested positive for the virus, six more Britons who were in the same chalet were hospitalized for observation at the end of January, the minister said.

The authorities are now trying to contact people who have come into close contact with the originally infected British, she said.

Most of the 6 previous cases in France appear to have been successfully treated, although all are still in hospital. – Rappler.com