Advertisement

Indian railways will acquire the remaining 53 percent of the country needed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed train project over the next six months.

Chairman of the Railway Committee V.K. Yadav said: “So far, 47 percent of the country has been acquired for the 508 km Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail project and the rest of the 53 percent will be acquired over the next six months.”

He said work on the property acquisition is well advanced and will soon be available for the project.

Advertisement

Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone for the ambitious £ 1.08 billion ($ 17 billion) project on September 14, 2017.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Union Ministry of Railways have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 508 km corridor, with which Japan will partially fund the project.

The chairman said the high-speed train project requires a total of 1,380 hectares of land, of which 479 hectares have been purchased by private individuals and 119 hectares by government property.

He also said that once 90 percent of the country is acquired, six out of 29 tender packages for the project will be released in March and April this year.

Yadav also stressed that the National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) could complete the project before the December 2023 deadline.

He said the project will be completed in three phases and the first phase of the 50 km route will be completed by August 2022.

According to the official, a 21 km long tunnel will be dug between Boisar and BKC in Mumbai, 7 km of which will be under the sea.

According to the NHSRCL official, the tender for the planning and construction of civil engineering work, including the testing and commissioning of a 237 km main line of 460 km in height, was published. The main route also has a mountain tunnel approximately 280 meters long, 24 river crossings and 30 road and canal crossings.

The high-speed trains are expected to travel 350 km per hour along the 508 km route in about two hours.

In comparison, the trains currently operating on the route take more than seven hours, while the flights take about an hour.

subjects

Advertisement