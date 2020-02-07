44-mile closure: I-70 west from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel, closed east at Genesee

Advertisement

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that interstate 70 west on Friday from Golden to the Eisenhower Tunnel is closed due to adverse circumstances.

According to the CDOT, the closure stretched from mile 215 to mile 259 and started on Friday at 10:42 a.m.

The I-70 to the east was closed in Genesee due to accidents at 12:15 p.m.

Advertisement

There is no provision for when the I-70 will reopen.

Emily Allen, the reporter for FOX31 / Channel 2, witnessed the dangerous conditions on Friday morning.

The road condition continues to deteriorate and driving uphill is not recommended. According to the CDOT, alternative routes are not available, as extreme conditions also exist in the entire region.

We will update this story when I-70 reopens.

Alert me

,