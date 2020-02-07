4 zodiac signs until today if your love language is gifts

Advertisement

I know that the best gifts come from the heart and not from a store or whatever, but come on – just try to find someone who refuses a gift bought in the store. I think few people would refuse a gift from an SO, and some find it as fun to give as to receive. For the zodiac signs whose love language is gifts, buying gifts for a boo is their way of saying, “I love you.” If it’s good for you to get showered with gifts, you should probably meet with one of these generous zodiac signs.

The concept of “love languages” was first developed by Dr. Gary Chapman featured in his popular book “The Five Love Languages” from 1992. According to Chapman, your love language is the way you best express and receive a partner’s love. This includes words of affirmation, good time, service, physical touch and gifts. Of course, showing and feeling affection through material things does not necessarily mean that you are materialistic. Some people simply see gifts as a tangible expression of love, and dating one of these four characters is essentially a gift that they are passing on.

Bull (April 20 – May 20)

blackCAT / E + / Getty Images

Taurus is all about beauty, luxury and craftsmanship, and there is nothing that loves this earth sign more than giving and receiving beautiful things. Those born under this sign live in a material world where money is the key to physical pleasure and extravagant gifts are the ultimate romantic gesture. The tauren also live in shopping, and while they have absolutely no concerns about treating themselves, a bull’s endless generosity means that they love treating their partner too. Do you want a boo that will surprise you with a pair of overpriced cashmere socks “just because”? Then you should probably meet up with a bull.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You’d think indulgent Leos would be happy to receive, but this fire sign gives their loved ones just as much (if not more). Leos are additional AF people who don’t allow anyone to stage them, especially when it comes to buying gifts. Those born under this sign express their love loudly and proudly, and they are proud that they present their one-and-only ones with exaggerated signs of appreciation. And as much as Leos likes to give their SOs the perfect gift, they love the appreciation and praise that their partner is sure to give them back.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

ljubaphoto / E + / Getty Images

Libras love this luxurious life. Money can buy happiness for this air sign, and it often does, whether that happiness is in the form of new shoes, a Starbuck Latte, or a surprise for your SO. Libras also live to please, and these benevolent people will do just about anything to make the people around them happy. Those born under this sign simply want to love, to love and to be loved for it – and what better way to give and receive love at the same time than to give a loved one a great gift?

Capricorn (Dec 22nd – Jan 19th)

Capricorns have a reputation for being a bit self-centered, so you may be surprised to find them here. But just as ibexes like to receive concrete rewards for their hard work, these pragmatic individuals want to set physical signs of appreciation. Life is transactional for this earth sign, and as reluctant to admit it, Capricorn is all about instant gratification, hence their love for exchanging gifts. Those born under this sign also tend to be a bit competitive and therefore, like most things in their lives, take gift giving very seriously.

While there are ways to show your appreciation that no money is being spent, these signs tend to have a positive correlation between price tags and love. If your love language is a gift, go ahead and own it (and find a partner who will treat you like the queen you are).