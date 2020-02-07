4 zodiac signs until today, if words of confirmation are your love language

Advertisement

Most people love a good compliment, but for some, these positive words have an even deeper meaning. For them, words of confirmation are their love language. This means that compliments and positive verbal reinforcement are the most effective ways to give and receive love. So if you feel more loved than if your partner says these three little words or writes you love letters, your love language is probably more verbal. In this case, it can help you find a partner who knows exactly what to say to speak to your heart.

If you are not sure what your love language is or what love languages ​​are, then they are a concept that Dr. Gary Chapman 1992 in his New York Times bestseller The Five Love Languages: How To Express a Heart has introduced commitment to your partner. The five languages ​​include words of affirmation, gifts, deeds of service, quality time and physical touch. Each language represents the different ways in which people feel and express love most strongly in a relationship. Understanding the love language of both your partner and your partner is one way to strengthen your connection and meet each other’s needs. If only your preferred love language deviates from the vowel language, you may want to look for relationships with one of the following zodiac signs that share your appreciation for loving words.

Twins (May 21 – June 20)

Nobody compliments better than a twin. Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet connected to communication, and is gifted by the Gab. They are also very curious people who really get to know the deepest parts of those that are important to them. So when they deliver affirmative words, they address the deepest parts of their partner’s heart. There is nothing better than being seen through the eyes of a twin.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leo’s warm and generous heart means they’ll compliment you quickly. Part of their charm and charisma depends on their ability to make everyone around them feel special, and an important aspect with which Leo does this is based on the words of affirmation. If Leo likes or appreciates something about you, they won’t hold back. And nobody appreciates the power of a compliment as much as Leo, who fully assumes that he will get many positive words back in return.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It may be surprising that a sign that is known to be very critical can also be an ideal complement for someone who appreciates affirmative words, but it is true. If a virgin compliments you, you can be sure that she really means what they say. You don’t just throw empty praises around to strengthen your ego. If you like or appreciate something, you say it and mean it. But Virgo is also a very attentive sign that pays great attention to the people who love her, so that they notice the most subtle details and make compliments that you have never heard or used before. Like Gemini, because of their connection to Mercury, they know exactly how they feel and why they think you’re amazing.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces is the true romance of the zodiac and as such speaks all love languages ​​fluently. It is their connection to Neptune, the planet associated with intuition, that enables them to know how to make their partner feel most loved. They are about fairytale romance and are ready to knock your partner off their feet (and hope to get the same treatment in return). As such, they are happy to speak with all the tender feelings in their hearts and to express praise if this is the reason why their partner feels most loved.

There is no question that every sign in the zodiac can express its feelings with words of confirmation. These signs just do it naturally. So if your partner whispers sweets to you first, then swipe right over these signs.