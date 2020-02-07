4 Zodiac Signs To Date When traveling is important to you

Advertisement

If it is your personal nightmare to put all your liquids in a quarter bag, then traveling is probably not your thing. Travel (and jet lag, economy flights and maps …) can be tiring, and some people prefer to go through their Netflix queue rather than drive across the Atlantic. But for the zodiac signs that people like to explore, wanderlust surpasses all possible inconveniences of travel. Some signs are used to plan vacations, go on excursions and discover new sights. If traveling is important to you, the previous zodiac signs have priority over adventure.

People tend to have different definitions of “vacation”. For some people, vacation includes a pool, margarita, and chicken fingers that you can only eat. For others, the holidays are less about lazing around than sleeping on a tarpaulin and cooking beans over the campfire. Regardless of what your ideal trip involves, you should find a partner who shares your passion if you are the type of person who would rather spend your PTO days on flights than catch up on your sleep. A few zodiac signs are most beautiful when creating travel routes and exploring new places. If you enjoy traveling, you should probably date one of these signs.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Moyo Studio / E + / Getty Images

As the most eccentric sign of the zodiac, aquarists are only satisfied if they constantly do new and unusual things. This air sign doesn’t know how to “go with the flow”, and when these dreamy guys notice travel fever, they’ll just want to get started on a whim. Be warned: if you’re traveling with an Aquarius, don’t expect to stay in a cozy all-inclusive resort. These humanists want to see the world, not the lobby of a hotel chain. Those born under this sign also tend to be a bit impulsive. So forget the travel routes – aquarists like to travel wherever the wind takes them.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aquarists may be spontaneous, but they have nothing to do with Aries. This fire sign is impulsive to the point of inconsiderate, but if you take a spontaneous trip to Phuket, you can hang out with a ram. Those born under this sign are basically human energizer rabbits, driven by adrenaline and wanderlust. They want to see everything and do everything, and if they can take a partner with them, they are more than happy to do so. If your ideal trip involves a lot of hiking and absolutely no nap, then a ram is your perfect travel companion.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Johnce / E + / Getty Images

Nobody can keep up with a shooter’s exploration worship. Sagittarius are the adventurers of the zodiac, and although they are not always the best domestic partners, they are definitely A + travel companions. This tirelessly optimistic fire sign was born to be explored, and the Sagittarians feel at home when they get to know new cultures, meet new people, and try new foods. A shooter is also known to be physically savvy and outdoors, so it is not suitable for luxury travel. Forget about leaning back and switching off – with the Sagittarians, life is an endless adventure and traveling is an absolute priority.

Capricorn (Dec 22nd – Jan 19th)

Unlike the three other travel-loving characters, ibex are not impulsive people. This pragmatic earth sign lives on schedules, but that is exactly what makes an ibex a travel companion. As devoted as this sign of hard work and making money, they love spending this Moolah. Holidays are your way of treating yourself, and planning your holidays is your way of indulging in your desire for organization. Capricorns are natural travel agents, and no one puts together a meticulous itinerary that is just like it. If you want to go on a trip that goes smoothly, then ibex are your people.

Traveling with a partner is one of the greatest tests of a relationship, and if you love discovering something, you want a partner who loves it as much as you do. These zodiac signs are much more popular in Chile than Netflix and chill out. So if you want to fill out your passport, these four characters are disabled to help you.